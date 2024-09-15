WNBA: LeBron James reacts to Fever's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's outstanding performance

After the Indiana Fever 110-109 victory over Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed his support to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's historic performance.

The Indiana Fever returned to winning ways on Sunday after two consecutive losses, defeating the Dallas Wings 110-109. Caitlin Clark not only broke another all-time rookie record, but the team also secured the victory with a strong performance from Kelsey Mitchell ahead of the final game of the WNBA season.

NBA star LeBron James, who has been vocal in his support of Clark and the Indiana Fever, reacted to the game on his Instagram story. “Dynamic Duo!!” wrote the Los Angeles Lakers forward, reposting an image of Clark and Mitchell.

Clark set the WNBA single-season rookie scoring record with a career-high 35 points, along with eight assists. Kelsey Mitchell added 30 points, with the guards combining for 65 of Indiana’s 110 points.

Clark and Mitchell became the first duo in WNBA history to each record at least 30 points and five made threes in a single game, according to Stat Mamba. The All-Star duo’s historic performance was crucial for the Fever, who are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

LeBron James’ reaction to Indiana Fever’s win (via Instagram)

Currently, the Fever are the sixth seed in the standings. They are most likely to face the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in a best-of-three playoff series, though Minnesota (second) is also a potential opponent. The Fever are 1-3 against the Sun this season and 1-2 against the Lynx.

LeBron James’ ongoing support for Clark and the Fever

This is one of several times James has shown support for Clark during her historic WNBA rookie season. Most recently, after her second career triple-double on Sep. 5, the Lakers star posted “HI HATERS!!!” on his Instagram story following the Fever’s 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark’s standout stats and performances have drawn significant attention to the WNBA, which has seen a rise in popularity in recent years. Along with James, NBA legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Isiah Thomas have also praised Clark.