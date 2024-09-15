Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark sets another all-time rookie record

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record during the match ahainst Dallas Wings on Sunday for most points scored by a rookie in a single season.

Caitlin Clark clinches another record
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark clinches another record

By Natalia Lobo

Indiana Fever’s star Caitlin Clark wrote her name in the history books once again as she became the rookie with the most points scored in a single season in the WNBA. She has scored 750+, becoming also the 11th player in WNBA history to do so.

Clark broke the record during the 2024 WNBA season match against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Sep. 15th. The record was set by Minnesota Lynx’s star Seimone Augustus 18 years ago with 746 points.

Clark’s impressive stats in her first professional season with Indiana Fever have placed her at the top of several notable lists. As a rookie, she leads in points, assists, and three-pointers in a single season.

She set the record of most assists by a rookie with 247, surpassing Ticha Penicheiro who had 225 in 1998. However, she didn’t stay there as she also broke the WNBA most-assist record when she made her 317th of the season in a matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, surpassing the record set last season by Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun.

https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1835422987807240208
On the other hand, on August 28, she became the rookie with most made 3-pointers in WNBA history, after scoring her 86th 3PM of the season against Connecticut Sun. She surpassed the record set in 2022 by Atlanta Dream wing Rhyne Howard (85).

Clark is favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award

In only her first season, Clark has become one of the most prolific players in the league and she is set to win the Rookie of the Year Award. The Indiana Fever guard is the favorite to do so, especially after Angel Reese’s season ended up early due to a wrist injury.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark achieves unprecedented feat for a rookie in both WNBA and NBA

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark achieves unprecedented feat for a rookie in both WNBA and NBA

Both stars have enjoyed outstanding rookie seasons, earning spots on the WNBA All-Star team. While their rivalry has put the league in everyone’s lips, players have also been vocal about the on-going abuse and racism they receive from fans, an issue that the WNBA commissioner has addressed.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia Lobo

