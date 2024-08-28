Trending topics:
Video: Caitlin Clark breaks the all-time three pointers rookie record in WNBA

Caitlin Clark broke the three-pointers record on Wednesday (Aug. 28) against the Connecticut Sun. Check out her impressive feat.

Caitlin Clark
© Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark

By Natalia Lobo

Another game for Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever which ends making history. Clark became the rookie with most made 3-pointers in WNBA history (86), after surpassing Atlanta Dream wing Rhyne Howard on Wednesday (Aug. 28).

With her 86th 3PM of the season, against Connecticut Sun, she surpassed Howard’s record of 85 set back in 2022. She had tied Howard on Monday night in Indiana’s 84-79 win over Howard and the Dream.

She was already a history-maker in college, setting the NCAA Division I scoring record, becoming the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader, and recording the most 3-pointers in a single season at Iowa.

Clark’s impressive list of records

At the WNBA, Clark has broken several records already. On July 6, she became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double against the New York Liberty, marking a significant milestone for both her and the Indiana Fever.

She continued to break records by becoming the first rookie in league history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single season. Additionally, on August 18, she set the record for most assists by a rookie with 247, and in her All-Star Game debut, she recorded the most assists (10) by a rookie.

Clark’s shooting skills were also on display when she made seven 3-pointers in a game against the Washington Mystics on June 7. Definitely, she has become one of the most prolific players in the league.

Clark is favorite to win rookie of the year

Thanks to this impressive list, Clark has become the favorite to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The race has come down to just her and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. However, according to ESPN, Clark is the clear frontrunner for the award.

Both stars have enjoyed outstanding rookie seasons, earning spots on the WNBA All-Star team and consistently breaking records. For example, Reese surpassed Candace Parker’s record for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history.

