Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA legend Sue Bird shares strong opinion on Caitlin Clark and racism controversy

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird has addressed the rise in racist abuse faced by WNBA players, defending Caitlin Clark regarding the 'narratives' surrounding the Indiana Fever rookie.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

One of the biggest talking points of the 2024 WNBA season was Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. However, the conversation not only revolved around her talent and records, but also around the increase in racism and online abuse from supposed new fans of Clark. But Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird doesn’t think that this is a new issue in the league.

In a new episode of her podcast “A Touch More,” which she hosts with her partner and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Bird said why she didn’t think that Clark “brought” racism to the league. “Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year,” she said.

“In that way, I do think Caitlin is being used as a pawn. Caitlin didn’t bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening. And that I think it has been such a shock for all of us, that other people are surprised by this” she added.

Advertisement

Bird continued, “We’ve been trying to tell you. And, once again, for so long as a player, I would almost joke, ‘I would have loved to have shut up and dribble.’ In so many ways, I would have loved to be valued as a basketball player and would have loved to be spoken about just for my play. I think everybody in the league can say that. But nobody ever let us do that.”

Advertisement

To her, the players “understood that in order to push our league forward, we were going to have to combat these things,” and that Black players were “such an important part” of these conversations. “I get sad when I talk about this a little bit [because] we’re still not talking about basketball. We’re still not allowed to be focused on our basketball play,” she said.

Caitlin Clark has denounced racism in the league

As Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the most prominent sports stars over the past year, there has also been an increase in racist, misogynistic, and homophobic comments online from those claiming to “defend” her. However, the Indiana Fever guard has tried to distance herself from all of these narratives on several occasions.

Advertisement
Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell talks about her future as she enters free agency

see also

Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell talks about her future as she enters free agency

It’s definitely upsetting,” Clark said on Friday, Sept. 27 in a video shared by James Boyd of the Athletic. “Nobody in our league should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats,” she continued.

The Fever rookie stated that many individuals spreading hatred are masquerading as fans to promote a hateful agenda. “Those aren’t fans; they’re trolls, and it’s a real disservice to everyone in our league, the organization, and the WNBA,” she said.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow warns Bengals teammates ahead of big game vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks HC Jason Kidd provides clear update on Luka Doncic's injury

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys make something clear about Davante Adams trade

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo