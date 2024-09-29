Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season

After missing the season due to a serious wrist injury, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese makes her expectations for the upcoming WNBA season clear.

Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky talks to the media before the game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on August 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesAngel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky talks to the media before the game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on August 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Matías Persuh

While the WNBA season is still ongoing, many are already looking ahead to what’s next. One such star is Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who has been a standout this year. She made it clear that next season will be different, expressing serious intentions to take her team far in the playoffs.

The standout rookie from Chicago had to end her season earlier than expected due to a serious wrist injury that required surgery. For this reason, she emphasized that both she and her teammates have much more to give in the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with Sheryl Swoopes on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese discussed what she and her teammate Kamilla Cardoso can bring to the team on the court: “We’re two different positions, and I think people don’t realize down the road we’re going to be really really good together,

Advertisement

“We’re just warming up. I know how to get the ball to Kamilla better than anyone else. I just know where she likes it. Just being able to build her confidence and being able to continue that, hopefully we can stay together for a really long time. But I know moving forward and going into the next season, it’s going to be crazy.”

Angel Reese Kamilla Cardoso

Azura Stevens #23 of the Los Angeles Sparks battles with Kamilla Cardoso #10 of the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky for a loose ball during the first quarter at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were rivals during their college days, but fate brought them together in the WNBA as teammates on the Chicago Sky. While Caitlin Clark has garnered much of the spotlight since her emergence in the league, the reality is that both Reese and Cardoso have plenty to contribute as well.

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record

see also

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record

Angel Reese and her fight against racism

Just a few days ago, reports surfaced of Connecticut Sun players receiving racist insults, particularly from individuals associated with the Indiana Fever. In response to this situation, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took to her social media to express her outrage and solidarity with the affected players, highlighting the need for change and accountability in the sport.

Advertisement

“Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have…. This is why I started my podcast. To take my voice back and create the narrative of who I really am. At the end of the day, I don’t want an apology nor do I think this will ever stop but something has to change…”

The WNBA Semifinals: A showdown for championship glory

The WNBA is slowly nearing its conclusion, and we are on the brink of starting the semifinals in this thrilling tournament. On one side, the New York Liberty will face off against the Las Vegas Aces, while in the other matchup, the Connecticut Sun will take on none other than the Minnesota Lynx.

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Dallas Cowboys visit to Pittsburgh

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time
Soccer

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta chooses the best soccer player of all time

NCAAF News: UCF Knights HC makes blunt admission on loss to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes
College Football

NCAAF News: UCF Knights HC makes blunt admission on loss to Deion Sanders' Buffaloes

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti picks the greatest player in soccer history
Soccer

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti picks the greatest player in soccer history

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo