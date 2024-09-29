WNBA News: Chicago Sky's Angel Reese sends strong warning to rival teams for next season

While the WNBA season is still ongoing, many are already looking ahead to what’s next. One such star is Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who has been a standout this year. She made it clear that next season will be different, expressing serious intentions to take her team far in the playoffs.

The standout rookie from Chicago had to end her season earlier than expected due to a serious wrist injury that required surgery. For this reason, she emphasized that both she and her teammates have much more to give in the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with Sheryl Swoopes on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese discussed what she and her teammate Kamilla Cardoso can bring to the team on the court: “We’re two different positions, and I think people don’t realize down the road we’re going to be really really good together,

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re just warming up. I know how to get the ball to Kamilla better than anyone else. I just know where she likes it. Just being able to build her confidence and being able to continue that, hopefully we can stay together for a really long time. But I know moving forward and going into the next season, it’s going to be crazy.”

Azura Stevens #23 of the Los Angeles Sparks battles with Kamilla Cardoso #10 of the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky for a loose ball during the first quarter at Wintrust Arena on September 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were rivals during their college days, but fate brought them together in the WNBA as teammates on the Chicago Sky. While Caitlin Clark has garnered much of the spotlight since her emergence in the league, the reality is that both Reese and Cardoso have plenty to contribute as well.

Advertisement

see also WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record

Angel Reese and her fight against racism

Just a few days ago, reports surfaced of Connecticut Sun players receiving racist insults, particularly from individuals associated with the Indiana Fever. In response to this situation, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese took to her social media to express her outrage and solidarity with the affected players, highlighting the need for change and accountability in the sport.

Advertisement

“Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have…. This is why I started my podcast. To take my voice back and create the narrative of who I really am. At the end of the day, I don’t want an apology nor do I think this will ever stop but something has to change…”

The WNBA Semifinals: A showdown for championship glory

The WNBA is slowly nearing its conclusion, and we are on the brink of starting the semifinals in this thrilling tournament. On one side, the New York Liberty will face off against the Las Vegas Aces, while in the other matchup, the Connecticut Sun will take on none other than the Minnesota Lynx.

Advertisement