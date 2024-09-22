Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were in a tremendous race to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. The star of the Indiana Fever got an incredible response in voting.

Caitlin Clark had a tremendous rookie season leading the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Of course, it all came with an amazing rivalry with Angel Reese.

However, after being snubbed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, Clark took his game to another level and even got into the MVP conversation with names such as A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

So, considering Caitlin’s impact might be similar in the future as LeBron James for the NBA, thousands of fans were expecting a final decision about the Rookie of the Year award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award?

Caitlin Clark has unanimously won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. It was an impressive 2024 season which also includes All-WNBA First Team and All-Rookie Team.

Although Angel Reese had very solid numbers in her debut with the Chicago Sky, especially in rebounds, there was just no possible comparison with Clark’s stats and records.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Stephen Curry makes final decision between LeBron James and Golden State Warriors

Who won the WNBA MVP 2024?

Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson became just the second player to win the WNBA MVP award unanimously following a historic season with the Las Vegas Aces. Napheesa Collier was second and Breanna Stewart finished third.

Advertisement

By the way, in another great achievement, Caitlin Clark was indeed in the conversation as fourth place. The star of the Indiana Fever got third place votes (6), fourth place votes (26) and fifth place votes (22).

Advertisement