WNBA News: Liberty star Breanna Stewart makes major admission after loss against Lynx

The WNBA Finals have already delivered their first chapter, with the Minnesota Lynx edging out the New York Liberty 95-93 in a tightly contested match. Ahead of Game 2, it was none other than star Breanna Stewart who made a strong self-critique about her team’s performance in the finals opener.

After the first matchup against the Lynx, Stewart spoke with Meghan L. Hall of USA TODAY and made it clear about the performance in the finals opener: “We gave up 11 points in two minutes. Our offense got really stagnant,

“[The Lynx] were scoring, like Sandy said, they went like 9-9 in the final however many minutes in overtime. So we didn’t really do all the things that kind of got us that lead and got us to that point throughout the game. And just addressing it. Facing everything head on and taking accountability for all action and that’s why we’re pros.” Stewart finally concluded.

The second game between the two teams will take place this Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, where the Liberty will look to even the series, while Cheryl Reeve’s squad aims to take a 2-0 lead.

The goal of winning Game 2

In Game 1, the New York Liberty seemed to have the victory secured, holding a 15-point lead over their rivals with just five minutes remaining. However, in a historic comeback, the Lynx went on an 18-2 run and sealed the win in a heart-stopping finish.

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals will be a chance for revenge for the home team, as they will do everything possible to secure the win and even the series before heading to Minnesota with a shot at continuing their championship run.

Upcoming games between Liberty and Lynx