WNBA News: Caitlin Clark makes a major admission about her teammates on the Indiana Fever

With the WNBA season concluded after their playoff exit, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark delivered a clear message about her teammates.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during a press conference after losing 81-87 to the Connecticut Sun in Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 25, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
© Joe Buglewicz/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on during a press conference after losing 81-87 to the Connecticut Sun in Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 25, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

By Matías Persuh

The Indiana Fever were one of the surprises of the WNBA season, reaching the playoffs before falling to the favored Connecticut Sun. A key contributor to this success was undoubtedly rookie Caitlin Clark, who not only had an outstanding season but also impressed with her comments about her teammates.

In an entertaining video shared on the official Indiana Fever X (formerly Twitter) account @IndianaFever, former Iowa player reflected on the team’s mindset throughout the season.

“I think you can just tell, like, the joy that it brought my teammates as well. Like, it just speaks to the team culture that we have here. Nobody really cares about themselves. They just want the best for their teammates,” Clark stated.

Additionally, she reminisced about the game against the Los Angeles Sparks where she achieved her second triple-double of the season: “Shout out to [Aliyah Boston]. She kinda let me get that rebound. I was lucky because it bounced right in my direction. I had to get it. Kelsey [Mitchell] was like, ‘Why is everybody suddenly so excited?’ And then she figured it out. She’s like, ‘Ah, yeah.’ So that’s funny.”

Clark and her feelings as a rookie with the Fever

Caitlin Clark’s emergence in the WNBA was one of the most pleasant surprises of the league, alongside Angel Reese. The immense talent of the former Iowa player shattered every record in her path, earning her the well-deserved Rookie of the Year award.

In statements to the official Fever website, Clark appreciated the support from the coaching staff and her teammates during her first season: “…i feel very thankful to be surrounded by a a coaching staff and teammates that, you know, provided me a lot of grace, but always was there to be a shoulder to lean on and to really help me.”

Clark’s athletic growth is expected to have no limits, just like her net worth. The talented player has shown this season that she’s here to make history, and next season in the WNBA, she will undoubtedly aim to do just that with the Fever.

