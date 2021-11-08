The WTA Finals 2021 are taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico, with the top 8 players of the year fighting for the title. However, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won't be competing. Find out why here.

This week Guadalajara, Mexico, is hosting the WTA Finals 2021, a tournament where only the top eight female tennis players of the year compete to be crowned the queen of the season. However, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won’t be competing for the trophy.

The 25-year-old won five titles this season, including a second major at Wimbledon in July, and is assured of ending as year-end No. 1. Barty is also the defending champion, as she won the last edition in 2019, which was played in Shenzhen, China.

She couldn’t defend her championship in 2020 because the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And, despite qualifying for this year’s tournament, she will miss the chance to do so also. Here, check out why the Australian won’t be in Guadalajara.

Why Ashleigh Barty isn’t playing at the WTA Finals 2021?

Barty explained in a statement released at the end of October that she was going to withdraw from the tournament in order to prepare for the upcoming season and attempt to win the Australian Open 2022. Also, she said that the travel restrictions in her home country were also a factor as she had to do two weeks of quarantine when she returned to her Brisbane home after competing in the US Open.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I won't be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico," Barty said in a statement. "It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season."

"With the ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January (...) My focus is now on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open. I can't wait to play at home again."