The best tennis players in the world will be competing at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara. However, Naomi Osaka won't be one of them. Here, check out why the Japanese isn't in the tournament.

While she has been one of the best tennis players from the last five years, it’s safe to say that 2021 hasn’t been exactly an easy year for Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam champion won’t be competing at this year's WTA Finals in Guadalajara after a complicated season.

Osaka, 24, started the year in great fashion winning her second Australian Open after she defeated Jennifer Brady in the final. She also regained the World No. 1 before quickly losing it after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the second round in Miami.

However, as the year progressed, Osaka couldn’t lift many more trophies and had to endure criticism for her decision of not taking part in the post-match press conferences at Roland Garros. Here, check out why the Japanese couldn’t qualify for the WTA Finals 2021.

Why Naomi Osaka isn’t playing at the WTA Finals 2021?

Osaka didn’t qualify for the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara after she was in the 11th position in the race, with 2771 points. Only the best eight qualified. While she could have tried to earn 500 points to enter the event, she decided to take a break from tennis after the US Open.

The Japanese withdrew from Roland Garros and Wimbledon after the press conferences saga to take time to take care of her mental health. She then came back for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the Olympic flame, and lost in the third round.

She then played in Cincinnati and the US Open, where she lost to Leylah Fernandez in the third round. After that loss, Osaka decided to take a break from tennis, again citing concerns over her mental health. However, it seems like she’s ready to come back, as she posted on social media last week a picture of her practicing.