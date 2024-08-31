Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's long streak ends at the 2024 US Open

With Novak Djokovic's early exit, a long-standing streak held by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic himself comes to an end at the US Open.

The 2024 US Open delivered a major shock with Novak Djokovic’s third-round elimination at the hands of Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. The world No. 2 fell in four sets, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, to the 28th-ranked Popyrin, marking a surprising turn of events at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic, who recently claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will now end the year without securing a single Grand Slam title—a rare occurrence that hasn’t happened since 2017. More significantly, Djokovic’s loss signals the end of an era in professional tennis.

For the first time since 2002, none of the year’s four major titles—Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open—will be won by the legendary trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal, commonly known as the “Big 3.“

It’s worth noting that Federer, now 41, retired from professional tennis in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. Nadal, 38, and a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has participated in just six tournaments this year, including the Paris Olympics, and appears to be winding down his illustrious career.

That leaves Djokovic, 37, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, as the last remaining active member of this historic trio still competing at the highest level. However, he now faces a new generation of players eager to carve out their own legacies.

Who have won the 2024 Grand Slams so far?

As usual, the Australian Open kicked off the Grand Slam season in January, with Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 1, taking home the title. The clay courts of Roland Garros saw Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 3, emerge victorious. Alcaraz also claimed the championship at Wimbledon.

The US Open, the final major of the season, is currently underway. Jannik Sinner remains the top favorite for the title and has advanced to the fourth round after defeating Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.