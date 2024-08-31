Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's long streak ends at the 2024 US Open

Trending topics:
With Novak Djokovic's early exit, a long-standing streak held by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic himself comes to an end at the US Open.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe talk on centre court during Day One of the Laver Cup
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesRoger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe talk on centre court during Day One of the Laver Cup

By Gianni Taina

The 2024 US Open delivered a major shock with Novak Djokovic’s third-round elimination at the hands of Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. The world No. 2 fell in four sets, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, to the 28th-ranked Popyrin, marking a surprising turn of events at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic, who recently claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will now end the year without securing a single Grand Slam title—a rare occurrence that hasn’t happened since 2017. More significantly, Djokovic’s loss signals the end of an era in professional tennis.

For the first time since 2002, none of the year’s four major titles—Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open—will be won by the legendary trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal, commonly known as the “Big 3.

It’s worth noting that Federer, now 41, retired from professional tennis in 2022 with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. Nadal, 38, and a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has participated in just six tournaments this year, including the Paris Olympics, and appears to be winding down his illustrious career.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his 24th Grand Slam with his winners trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his 24th Grand Slam with his winners trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

That leaves Djokovic, 37, with a record 24 Grand Slam titles, as the last remaining active member of this historic trio still competing at the highest level. However, he now faces a new generation of players eager to carve out their own legacies.

Who have won the 2024 Grand Slams so far?

As usual, the Australian Open kicked off the Grand Slam season in January, with Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 1, taking home the title. The clay courts of Roland Garros saw Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 3, emerge victorious. Alcaraz also claimed the championship at Wimbledon.

The US Open, the final major of the season, is currently underway. Jannik Sinner remains the top favorite for the title and has advanced to the fourth round after defeating Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

