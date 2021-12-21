Wyoming play against Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the US today

Wyoming (6-6) and Kent State (7-6) play for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise today, December 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM (ET). This game could be the consolation prize for the Golden Flashes. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Wyoming Cowboys played poorly in the MWC with a negative 2-6 record, the only two wins for them in the conference were against Colorado State and Utah State. But the team started the season with four consecutive victories.

Kent State Golden Flashes closed the regular season with a positive record but by just one more victory, 7-6 overall, and their conference record was 6-3. The Golden Flashes lost the MAC Championship to NIU 23-41.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Wyoming vs Kent State: Storylines

Wyoming Cowboys opened the season with four consecutive victories against Montana State 19-16, Northern Illinois 50-43, Ball State 45-12 and Connecticut 24-22. But after those incredible results the team fell into a four-week losing streak against rivals from the MWC. The Cowboys cut the losing streak with a win against Colorado State at home 31-17, and in the final four games of the regular season the team won two and lost another two. The Cowboys offense is scoring an average of 23.2 points per game.

Levi Williams is playing as starting quarterback alongside Sean Chambers as the latter suffered a time-limited injury in the 2021-22 NCAA Football season.

Kent State Golden Flashes lost the MAC Championship title to Northern Illinois Huskies 23-41 in what was a game where the Huskies defense allowed no points in the first half of the game. But the Golden Flashes did everything they could in the second half scoring 23 points, but the Huskies took advantage of 2 interceptions by Dustin Crum (Kent State QB) to score more points. The Golden Flashes have an offensive line scoring an average of 32.6 points per game.

Dustin Crum is the starting quarterback for the Golden Flashes with 228/355 passes completd, 64.2%, 2941 yards, 8.3 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Wyoming vs Kent State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App.

Wyoming vs Kent State: Predictions And Odds

Wyoming Cowboys are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +150 moneyline at FanDuel, they have poor offense compared to their rivals, but the team knows how to win in tough situations. Kent State Golden Flashes are favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -160 moneyline. The Totals is offered at 59 points.

* Odds via FanDuel