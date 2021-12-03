Kent State against Northern Illinois play for the MAC Championship title at Ford Field for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kent State (7-5) and Northern Illinois (8-4) play for the MAC Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Ford Field on December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM (ET). A game with similar defensive lines. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The season was tough for Kent State but they made it all the way to the final game for the conference title. After the team started a bad season with three defeats and a single victory, the expectations were extremely low for the Golden Flashes.

Northern Illinois were a bit more dominant in the MAC West Division with a 6-2 record and 8-4 overall. But the Huskies lost their most recent game in Week 12 to Western Michigan at home 21-42.

Kent State vs Northern Illinois: Match Information

Date: Saturday, Decemberr 4, 2021.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Kent State vs Northern Illinois: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Kent State vs Northern Illinois: Storylines

To play in the MAC Championship game the Golden Flashes had to fight against Miami (Ohio) in a tough game by 48-47. During that game, Kent State always held a one-point lead against Miami (Ohio) thanks to a touchdown by Danthe Cephas in the first quarter. From that point on the defense of the Golden Flashes dominated Miami to win the game. Kent State Golden Flashes are scoring an average of 33.4 points per game and the team is allowing 34.6 points.

Northen Illinois Huskies have won eight games overall and lost another four games to Wyoming 43-50, Michigan 10-63, Kent State 47-52 and Western Michigan 21-42. The loss against the Golden Flashes was on the road in Week 9. The Huskies have a good offense with an average of 30.8 points per game, but the weak point of the Huskies is the defense, they allow 33.5 points per game as the 19th worst defense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kent State vs Northern Illinois in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN, ESPN.COM, ESPN APP.

Kent State vs Northern Illinois: Predictions And Odds

Kent State are favorites at home to win by -3.5 points and -160 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a slightly better offensive game than the visitors but their record is bad against them as the home team has won just 4 of 24 games overall. Northern Illinois are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +150 moneyline. The totals is offered at 74.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Northern Illinois +3.5.

FanDuel Kent State -3.5 / -160 Totals 74.5 Northern Illinois +3.5 / +150

