Arthur Fils’ profile: Age, height, parents, career, ranking, and all about the French tennis player

Arthur Fils has already experienced the pressure and spotlight that come with being considered the future of French tennis. With multiple titles, he has established himself as one of the most talked-about names in the sport.

Born in Bondoufle and raised in a sports-oriented family with Haitian roots, the young player developed an aggressive playing style built around explosive movement and powerful groundstrokes.

After a standout junior career that included a Roland Garros boys’ doubles title in 2021, his transition to the ATP Tour happened faster than many expected. He is now one of the central figures of tennis’ new generation.

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How old is Arthur Fils?

Arthur Fils is 21 years old. He was born on June 12, 2004, in Bondoufle, France. Despite his young age, he has already established himself among the top names of the ATP Tour thanks to multiple ATP titles and strong performances.

Arthur Fils of France celebrates victory against Emilio Nava at the Mutua Madrid Open (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He began playing tennis as a child and rapidly progressed through the French development system before breaking out internationally during his junior career. One of his earliest major achievements came in 2021, when he won the Roland Garros boys’ doubles title.

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His transition to the ATP Tour happened quickly. Within a few seasons, he was already competing against Top 10 opponents and becoming one of the most closely followed French players of his generation.

How tall is Arthur Fils?

Arthur Fils is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. His athletic build and explosive movement have become two of the biggest strengths of his game, especially on faster surfaces where his aggressive baseline style creates constant pressure for opponents.

Who are Arthur Fils’ parents?

Arthur Fils is the son of Anne and Jean-Philippe Fils. His father, Jean-Philippe, is originally from Haiti and played basketball competitively before introducing Arthur to tennis at a young age.

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According to interviews with people close to the family, his development in tennis became a true family project. His parents were heavily involved throughout his junior years, supporting his training schedule and traveling with him.

Jean-Philippe has often been credited with helping shape his competitive mentality, emphasizing discipline, effort, and the importance of playing to win. Meanwhile, his mother Anne has largely remained outside the public spotlight.

Who is Arthur Fils’ coach?

Arthur Fils is coached by Sebastien Grosjean, the former World No. 4 and ex-France Davis Cup captain. The partnership has played a major role in his development during the early years of his career.

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Since joining forces, he has captured multiple ATP titles, reached Masters 1000 semifinals and climbed steadily through the ATP rankings despite dealing with injury setbacks during the 2025 season.

What is Arthur Fils’ current ranking?

Arthur Fils is currently ranked World No. 25 in the ATP singles rankings as of April 2026. The French player returned to the Top 25 after winning the Barcelona Open and continuing his strong comeback season after his lower-back stress fracture.

Arthur Fils lifts the trophy following victory in the Men’s Singles final match on day seven of the Barcelona Open (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

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He previously reached a career-high ranking of No. 14 in April 2025 before injuries interrupted his momentum on tour. After missing several months — including the Australian Open earlier this year — he returned in February.

His 2026 season has included a final in Doha, a semifinal run at the Miami Open, and the ATP 500 title in Barcelona, where he captured the fourth ATP trophy of his career. Those have helped him climb steadily back toward the Top 20 rankings.

How much has Arthur Fils earned in prize money?

Arthur Fils has earned more than $7 million in career prize money during his career. His earnings have grown rapidly over the last two seasons thanks to ATP titles, big performances and consistent results against top-ranked opponents.

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A significant portion of those earnings came during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, when he established himself as one of the best young players on tour. His title runs in Hamburg, Tokyo and Barcelona, along with deep Masters performances.

Even after missing several months with a back injury, he returned strongly in 2026 and quickly added more prize money through finals appearances and another ATP 500 title in Barcelona. This has contributed to his growing net worth.

Arthur Fils’ career highlights

2021 Roland Garros boys’ doubles champion: Arthur Fils captured the French Open junior doubles title alongside Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, marking one of the first major milestones of his tennis career and helping establish him as one of France’s top young prospects.

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First ATP title in Lyon (2023): Fils won the first ATP title of his professional career at the Lyon Open, becoming one of the youngest French players in recent years to capture a tour-level singles trophy.

ATP 500 titles in Hamburg, Tokyo and Barcelona: The Frenchman quickly proved he could compete at a higher level by winning multiple ATP 500 tournaments before turning 22. His Barcelona title in 2026 was especially significant because it came shortly after returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Masters 1000 semifinal in Miami (2026): During his comeback season, Fils reached the semifinals of the Miami Open, defeating several high-level opponents and showing he could immediately compete again at elite tournaments after months away from the tour.

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Career-high ATP ranking of No. 14: Fils climbed to a career-best ranking of World No. 14 in 2025, becoming one of the highest-ranked young players in men’s tennis before injuries temporarily slowed his momentum.