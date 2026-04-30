Rockets’ late update leaves door open on Kevin Durant’s return vs Lakers

Kevin Durant has only appeared in one game for the Houston Rockets in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. That was during Houston’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the First Round. While reports indicated Durant would be sidelined for the upcoming Game 6—missing his fourth straight outing—a late update from the organization in H-Town may keep hope alive.

“The Rockets recently upgraded Kevin Durant from OUT to DOUBTFUL for Game 6 against the Lakers,” as reported by NBA insider Brett Siegel. Though an upgrade to his status, the odds aren’t really in KD’s favor for him to make his return.

Most likely, he will indeed miss the action. However, the Rockets are leaving the door—though only minimally—open for a miraculous comeback. In any event, it also puts the Lakers on notice. Durant may be out for Game 6, but Game 7 may be different. However, Houston must first tie the series at three games apiece.

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Difference in statuses

The difference in the Rockets’ update on Durant’s injury lies in the probabilities he has of playing. Had he been ruled “OUT,” that would mean he isn’t playing. Being listed as “DOUBTFUL” means there’s less than a 25% chance he laces up his shoes to take on the Lakers.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets.

A “QUESTIONABLE” tag implies there’s a 50% or less chance, whereas “PROBABLE” indicates there’s a 75% or greater probability. Needless to say, the odds aren’t in Durant’s favor to be active during Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs’ First Round at Toyota Center.

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What happened to Durant?

According to Shams Charania, Durant has been dealing with a left-ankle strain throughout the first-round series against the Lakers. As of late, a bone bruise only made matters worse, greatly decreasing his chances of playing in Game 6.

Durant may try to fight his way through the setback, but it might do him more harm than good. Perhaps, it’s best for him to leave the season in the hands of his teammates. However, that’s much easier said than done, especially considering Durant really hasn’t had any luck in the postseason ever since moving on from the Golden State Warriors.

Lakers are under siege

Los Angeles has watched its 3-0 series lead turn into a measly one-game lead as Houston refuses to go out. Even if Durant isn’t healthy enough to play in Game 6, if the Rockets win without him—like they’ve done in Games 4 and 5—the forward could be back for the win-or-go-home Game 7 back in The City of Angels. Needless to say, watching the Slim Reaper walk into the court might be a terrible omen for the Purple and Gold.

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Though often mistakenly quoted, astronaut Jack Swigert said, “Houston, we’ve had a problem.” And that’s exactly what the Rockets might have said—but it seems they’ve figured things out. Now, the pressure is on LeBron James and the Lakers not to be on the wrong side of a colossal falloff in the NBA Playoffs.