ATP World No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo reveals ambitious Grand Slam goals after tough 2025

Francisco Cerundolo is living up to the expectations at the 2026 Argentina Open, where Bolavip is witnessing the action with him as the first ranked player of the main draw following Lorenzo Musetti’s withdrawal due to injury.

The Argentine player, currently No. 19 in the ATP world ranking, made it to the semifinals in Buenos Aires after defeating Czech player Vit Kopriva on Friday (6-4, 6-3). Now, he’s set to face fellow countryman Tomas Etcheverry, who took down the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo earlier in the same court (1-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Cerundolo is now just one win away from making it to the Argentina Open final for the second straight year, having lost to Joao Fonseca in the 2025 decider. It was the second time he fell short in the final, having already lost to fellow Argentine Diego Schwartzman in 2021.

Cerundolo targets Grand Slam improvement in 2026

And while he’s excited about the shot at redemption in his land, Cerundolo has already set bigger goals for this year. After struggling to get results in the 2025 Grand Slams, he hopes to make deeper runs in the 2026 Majors.

Bolavip was at Francisco Cerundolo’s press conference after the 2026 Argentina Open quarterfinals.

“I had a great year in 2025 but I feel like I failed in the Grand Slams, so I wanted to focus on that this year. I’m currently at No. 19, to keep progressing in the ranking I must perform well in the big tournaments where you get more points,” Cerundolo said at his postgame press conference, with Bolavip in attendance.

“So one of my goals this year is to get as many points as possible in the Majors so that then the 250 or 500 tournaments also help. Since I feel like I failed in that regard last year, one of the goals I set for myself this year is to have better performances in the Grand Slams.”

Cerundolo’s performance at the Majors

Cerundolo’s best result in a Grand Slam last year came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round. That performance was followed with consecutive first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon, respectively, before a second-round elimination at the US Open.

The Argentine player, who boasts three ATP 250 titles at 27, recently matched his best Grand Slam result, having reached the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open—a stage he reached twice at the French Open (2023, 2024).

Now just one spot shy of his career-high at the ATP world ranking (No. 18 on May 5, 2025), Cerundolo is looking to build on a promising performance at the Majors to take a step further in his career.