Exclusive: Tennis legend Richard Krajicek delivers strong take on growing Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry and GOAT debate

Bolavip is present at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and we had the opportunity to have an exclusive interview with former Wimbledon winner Richard Krajicek, where the former Wimbledon winner shares his thoughts on the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner, the GOAT debate in tennis and his expectations for Holger Rune once he is back on the court.

Richard Krajicek is arguably the most successful Dutch tennis player ever. The former world No. 4 won Wimbledon in 1996, and in this exclusive interview Bolavip brings his view on some of the most interesting debates in tennis.

The state of the rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner

For more than a decade, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were competing for all the Grand Slams and had a big rivalry, but in recent years a new rivalry has appeared in tennis. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the two best players in the world and are currently sitting on the throne, which Krajicek didn’t expect to happen.

Alcaraz and Sinner before a match

“Alcaraz and Sinner are both unbelievable players and they have an unbelievable rivalry. I certainly didn’t expect this to happen to tennis after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. It is like a miracle,” Krajicek begins the interview with Bolavip in Rotterdam. He says he was a bit worried about what the state of tennis would be like in the new era after the Big Three.

“Of course, we still have Djokovic left. I want to say this is his last year, but with him you never know, probably he has three years left in him. But I was starting to think about what tennis is going to look like, even being a bit worried, and then these two guys arrived on the stage.”

Despite being different types of players and personalities, Krajicek enjoys watching both of them. He says: “Of course, they are very different. Alcaraz is very outgoing and has a lot of variety, whereas Sinner is more introverted and disciplined. Both of them are so popular and are playing amazing tennis, so I never expected this to happen so quickly after the Big Three.”

Krajicek explained further that Sinner, in his opinion, was better than Alcaraz last year, noting that he could just as well have won the French Open, as he had three match points before Alcaraz delivered a sensational comeback.

“Head to head Sinner is behind, but I have to say that in the middle of last year, Sinner was the better player. I mean, he basically won the French Open. I know he didn’t, but you know what I mean,” Krajicek said before explaining that he experienced a change, saying that Sinner played the US Open final completely wrong.

“But then something changed and at the US Open I think Sinner was playing the match completely wrong. He was going for way too many big shots. He was hitting so hard on his forehand and missing all the time. To me that was a sign of how much respect he has for Alcaraz.”

Richard Krajicek

Alcaraz has seven Grand Slam titles, while Sinner has four, but despite this fact, Krajicek says that he considers the players to be on the same level: “For me, Alcaraz and Sinner are on the same level, but somehow I get the feeling Alcaraz is a bit ahead of him right now and Sinner is frustrated because he feels like he needs to go bigger and bigger to win points.”

The former Wimbledon champion believes Alcaraz and Sinner will keep battling each other for the major trophies, as they will constantly improve and push each other to become better players, while he also praised Alcaraz for his accomplishment of completing the career Grand Slam as the youngest player ever.

“I think it will continue to be like this all the time. At one point Alcaraz is better, then Sinner will become better and that continues happening, but in that way they can really push each other. I don’t see someone just running away with all the trophies all of a sudden.

“It was extremely important for Alcaraz to win the Australian Open because he needed those points and the way he did it was out of this world. Of course, it was amazing as well to see how he became the youngest ever to complete the Career Grand Slam. What he did physically and mentally was an amazing accomplishment.”

Federer is the greatest ever but Djokovic is the best

Many tennis fans around the world have probably already noticed that Alcaraz has multiple times in recent years changed his serve, and the most recent change came during the pre-season in 2026, where he changed his service motion in a way that is now very similar to the one Novak Djokovic has had for years, and Krajicek says that is something he particularly likes about the Spaniard.

“What I like about Alcaraz is that he is improving all the time, when he sees that he has to. He improved his serve because he had the feeling that he was chasing Sinner and needed to do that. That is very impressive to me. In that sense, he reminds me a lot of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, because they always found a way to improve and beat each other.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic smiling in practice

Novak Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal has 22 and Roger Federer has 20, but Krajicek believes that both Alcaraz and Sinner have the potential to beat Djokovic’s Grand Slam record. However, there is a small question in terms of longevity that they still have to prove.

“Both of them have the potential to beat Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam record, but the big question is whether they will have careers that last 15 years or longer. That is the only question, because level-wise and mentality-wise they are both able to do it. In my opinion, they are at that level. But the special thing with Djokovic, Federer and Nadal was that they all played more than 15 years at the top, and we don’t know if they are able to do that.”

One of the debates that always comes up in tennis is who the Greatest Of All Time is. Arguably, Djokovic has already closed this debate with his numbers, and some people are even calling him the greatest athlete of all time. However, Krajicek believes that the debate is not only about numbers when speaking about the greatest player.

“I was talking to a friend of mine and we discussed who the greatest and the best athlete of all time is. I think there is a big difference between being the greatest and the best. If we just talk about tennis, to be the greatest is something extra. That is about what somebody meant for the game and for me the greatest tennis player of all time is Roger Federer.”

“What he has done for the game and his popularity say it all, but the best tennis player in history is Novak Djokovic. Without a doubt, I actually think that debate is very clear,” Krajicek says on the GOAT debate.

Rune can come back and win Grand Slams

One of the players who was expected to compete for a top spot in the rankings and Grand Slams was Danish player Holger Rune, but he has yet to do either, and currently he is out with a serious injury, as he tore his Achilles tendon last year in October. Krajicek himself was sidelined for 20 months in the later stages of his career, and the Dutchman has a few pieces of advice for the Dane.

“Maybe my advice would be to stay patient. The biggest mistake I made after being sidelined for 20 months following my elbow surgery was that I came back too quickly. I should have waited at least one more year, at least until I was fully fit. If I could go back in time, I would change it. The stop and start is not good physically or mentally.”

“Mentally I was struggling a lot, because these injuries are horrible. It is better to break something, because then you can take three or six months off, then it will be healed and everything is okay. He has to listen to the doctors and not rush back to the court. Mentally, going back to zero again is the toughest part, so he needs to be 100 percent fit when coming back.”

Krajicek underlined that you lose more than you win by rushing a comeback. He has to trust his body and be 100 percent sure everything is working again. Again, he needs to be patient, maybe even take two months longer than needed, because you lose much more than you win by speeding up the process.

Rune has multiple times explicitly said that he has very good doctors around him and that people should not be worried about him rushing a comeback. He is currently doing his rehab at the Aspetar Hospital in Qatar after having had his surgery and parts of his rehabilitation in Denmark. The surgery was done by the famous Danish doctor Morten Boesen.

Rune seconds after suffering a serious injury in Stockholm

Krajicek was clear when speaking about what to expect from Rune when he returns to tennis: “It is not going to be any problem at all for him to come back into the top five and win Grand Slams. He has the level and of course it will take a little bit of time, but Holger is an incredibly hard worker, so for me that is not a problem for him at all.”

The Dutchman is clearly impressed with Rune. However, he can recognize what the Dane has said prior to his injury about him not always being sure about his shot selection, as he has so many shots to choose from due to his qualities as a player.

“Holger always has a lot of options on the court because of his amazing level, especially on the backhand side. You never know if he will go crosscourt, hit it hard down the line, make a dropshot or something else. Sometimes that can be difficult as a very talented player, because when you are able to hit so many shots, the decision making can be hard.

“That is definitely something he has to work on, but he will manage. It was simple for me, because I did not have as many qualities. I just had to serve and come to the net,” Krajicek said before giving Rune one last advice:

“I actually have one piece of advice for him, which might be the most important one. During his injury, he has to watch a lot of tennis. I know he might suffer doing it, but he has to watch a lot of videos, especially of himself, Alcaraz and Sinner. He needs to analyze what they are doing and how he can do it.”

“This is not about technique, because he is already so technically gifted, but it is about strategy on the court. That helped me a lot mentally. I was trying to visualise myself doing what they did,” Krajicek concludes the interview with Bolavip.

Whether Rune will come back and compete with Alcaraz and Sinner, only time will tell, but one thing is sure. Krajicek believes in him and he believes that the current state of tennis is very good, with especially Alcaraz and Sinner on top at the moment.