Giants lose a draft pick as Dolphins make roster decision that impacts NY

The New York Giants are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a last-minute roster move by the Miami Dolphins has created a ripple effect that impacts the number of draft picks the Giants will hold.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Darren Waller came out of retirement. While he could have returned to play for the Giants, the team instead chose to trade him to the Dolphins, who were looking to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s offense with an experienced and talented tight end.

In the deal, the Giants agreed to send Waller to Miami in exchange for a sixth-round pick. However, the terms of the trade included performance-based conditions that could have altered the compensation—conditions Waller ultimately failed to meet.

Dolphins prevent Giants from gaining additional draft pick due to Darren Waller

The Dolphins initially traded a sixth-round pick for Waller. However, if the tight end had finished the season with 50 or more receptions, the Giants would have retained their 2027 seventh-round pick. That scenario never came close to materializing.

Ahead of Week 18, the Dolphins placed Darren Waller on injured reserve, meaning he finished the 2025 season with just 24 receptions. As a result, the Giants will receive only a 2026 sixth-round pick for the veteran tight end, missing out on additional draft compensation.

The 2025 season did not unfold as expected for the Dolphins. Despite a star-studded roster, the AFC East team struggled to find success, largely due to disappointing offensive performances led by Tua Tagovailoa.

When Miami acquired Darren Waller, the goal was to give Tagovailoa an elite tight end to elevate the offense. Instead, Waller fell well short of expectations, with only 24 receptions for 283 yards and six touchdowns.

Dolphins also aiming for a rebuild in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Giants are not the only franchise eyeing a pivotal 2026 NFL Draft. The Dolphins have also failed to become the competitive force many expected, making this upcoming offseason crucial as they attempt to reshape the roster and reset their trajectory.

Miami is currently projected to hold a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While it remains unclear whether the team will move on from Tua Tagovailoa, a potential quarterback change could prompt the Dolphins to trade up and target a top prospect to lead the offense into the future.