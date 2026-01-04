What happened to Cam Ward vs Jaguars and who is Titans backup QB on the depth chart?

Just minutes into the matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cam Ward opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown. However, the price of that score was steep, as the quarterback took a hard hit from a defender while going to the ground.

After heading to the locker room accompanied by members of the medical staff, Brandon Allen—listed behind Ward on the depth chart—will take over under center for the Titans at EverBank Stadium.

According to insider Tom Pelissero on X, a hard hit to one of Ward’s shoulders was the reason for his early exit, that’s why the QB was finally ruled out for the game. Unfortunately, the worst possible ending to his first NFL season.

Ward’s rookie-season numbers

In his 2025 rookie season, Cam Ward has established himself as the franchise cornerstone for the Tennessee Titans after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Heading into the final week of the season, Ward has completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

While he has faced significant pressure—being sacked 55 times behind a struggling offensive line—his efficiency has surged late in the year, including a current streak of four consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes.

Despite a modest 32.2 QBR, his development has been the primary bright spot for a 3-13 Titans team looking to build around his elite arm talent and improved decision-making.