Carlos Alcaraz eases injury concerns with update after dominant Japan Open victory

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Zizou Bergs at the Japan Open, putting to rest any lingering doubts about a potential injury.

By Gianni Taina

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates against Zizou Bergs during Japan Open.
© Koji Watanabe/Getty ImagesCarlos Alcaraz celebrates against Zizou Bergs during Japan Open.

Carlos Alcaraz raised concerns during his Japan Open debut when he went down showing signs of pain. Despite the scare, he won that match and then removed any doubts with a strong second-round victory over Zizou Bergs.

Still dealing with questions about his ankle after the incident against Sebastian Baez in the opener, the Spaniard had no trouble dispatching Bergs 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face Brandon Nakashima.

After the match, Alcaraz said the day and a half he had to recover was crucial and praised his physio, Juanjo Moreno, for helping him perform at his best against Bergs. “It was tough and it was a really important day and a half I had to recover as good as I could,” Alcaraz said during his press conference when asked about his ankle.

I have said it before and I will say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100 percent. The work he has done for the ankle has been great. I could play normally, which is great. Sometimes I was worried about some movements when I could feel the ankle, but in general I played some great tennis, a great match,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz in action during the Japan Open. (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz in action during the Japan Open. (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

The World No. 1 also admitted he was thinking about his ankle during the match but said he was able to manage it and deliver a strong performance to reach the quarterfinals.

In general, I think I played a great match, good performance from my side. I was thinking about the ankle a little bit but overall just really happy about my performance,” Alcaraz concluded.

What’s next for Alcaraz?

Carlitos appears fully recovered from his ankle issue and will now aim for a spot in the semifinals when he faces Brandon Nakashima on Sunday, October 28, going for his eighth title of the season.

The Spaniard is enjoying a remarkable 2025, having already claimed seven titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in both finals. He also recently regained the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after defeating Sinner at the New York Major.

