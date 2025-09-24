Jannik Sinner reveals his emotions in China weeks after US Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner is set to participate in the China Open this month, and expectations are high for the Italian to contend for the title. In a media session ahead of his debut on Thursday, Sinner addressed his sentiments following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final.

“We reflected a lot on that final against Alcaraz in New York. We are working on new things. We are changing many small details. The number of errors at the moment is certainly a bit higher, but I hope it will decrease. It’s only a matter of time,” Sinner shared with the media.

Sinner continued, “I don’t know how much I’ll be able to put the changes into practice on the court, because training is one thing, a match is another. We’ll see.” With these insights, there is an expectation for the Italian to demonstrate significant potential by learning from his mistakes in the pivotal match against Alcaraz.

Despite the loss, Sinner has not had a lackluster season in 2025. He delivered an exceptional performance at Wimbledon by winning the final against Alcaraz. He also made a notable run at Roland Garros, even though the Spaniard eventually bested him there.

Sinner’s thoughts on playing in China

As he prepares for the upcoming challenges, Sinner shared his thoughts about participating in this tournament and his feelings of optimism for turning the page after his experience at the US Open.

“I’m very motivated. It’s fantastic to work on something new, and we’ll see how it goes. We always try to move forward, and one step forward is always better than two steps back,“ Sinner remarked to the media as he gears up for his tournament debut this week.

The Italian ace reflected on his US Open performance in August, acknowledging the lessons learned from past mistakes. He is determined to enhance his game in the coming weeks, especially with several tournaments still remaining on the ATP Circuit.

Sinner’s opponent for his debut at the China Open

Jannik Sinner is set to make his debut on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. ET against Croatian standout Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 at the China Open. With this matchup, the Italian competitor enters the season’s final stretch, eyeing an opportunity to add another title to his accolades.

