Where to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Australian Open

Luciano Darderi takes on Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Australian Open fourth round. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jannik Sinner of Italy
© Hannah Peters/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner of Italy

Luciano Darderi will face Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Australian Open fourth round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]

Jannik Sinner has powered through the early rounds of the Australian Open, dropping just one set in three matches and looking every bit like a legitimate title favorite. That smooth run will be tested by his compatriot Luciano Darderi.

Darieri comes in with confidence after a strong showing that included a third-round victory over Karen Khachanov, setting up an all-Italian matchup where the underdog will aim to push Sinner out of his comfort zone.

When will the Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

Luciano Darderi faces Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Australian Open fourth round this Monday, January 26. The action will start at 2:00 AM (ET).

Luciano Darderi of Italy – Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Luciano Darderi of Italy – Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 AM
CT: 1:00 AM
MT: 12:00 AM
PT: 11:00 PM (January 25)

How to watch Luciano Darderi vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Australian Open clash between Luciano Darderi and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and Tennis Channel.

