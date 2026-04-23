Jannik Sinner looking to break Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal’s Masters 1000 record at Madrid

Despite initial doubts regarding his participation, Jannik Sinner will compete in the Madrid Open with a chance to shatter an unprecedented record. If the Italian secures the title in the Spanish capital, he will become the first player in ATP Masters 1000 history (since the series began in 1990) to win five consecutive titles, breaking a record held by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Sinner recently joined the elite company of Djokovic and Nadal by winning four straight Masters 1000 trophies. His current streak includes victories at Paris (2025), Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo (2026).

While Nadal achieved a four-title streak in 2013 and Djokovic accomplished the feat three times throughout his career, neither was able to reach five in a row without an interruption in participation.

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Sinner with a huge chance to gain ground in the ATP Rankings

The Italian star possesses a prime opening to amplify his lead in the standings and cement his status as World No. 1 for the foreseeable future. Following the withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic from the Madrid Masters, Sinner has emerged as the clear frontrunner to claim the trophy.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after victory against Carlos Alcaraz at Monte-Carlo. (Getty Images)

Sinner maintains a distinct tactical edge: he carries no point-protection obligations for this event, having missed the 2025 edition. Consequently, he faces zero risk of a points deduction and stands to accumulate up to 1,000 fresh points by clinching the championship, vastly increasing the numerical cushion between himself and his Spanish rival.

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When is Sinner playing?

With the qualifying rounds concluded, the world’s top-ranked player now knows his path forward. Sinner is scheduled to make his 2026 Madrid Masters debut against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi on Friday, April 24, with the match expected to begin around 10 AM ET.

Looking ahead at the Italian’s projected journey through the bracket, he could face a challenging Round of 16 encounter with Tommy Paul before potentially meeting Joao Fonseca or Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.