Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz squares of with Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.
[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]
All eyes turn to a blockbuster championship showdown as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner square off for the title in what promises to be a can’t-miss final between two of the sport’s fiercest young stars. Alcaraz punched his ticket with a controlled 6-4, 6-4 win over Valentin Vacherot.
Sinner, meanwhile, arrives in dominant form after a statement 6-1, 6-4 victory against Alexander Zverev. With both players peaking at the right time and the trophy on the line, expect a high-intensity battle as these rivals leave everything on the court in a final no tennis fan should miss.
When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match be played?
Carlos Alcaraz plays against Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final this Sunday, April 12. The action will start at 10:00 AM (ET).
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after a game – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA
ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM
How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in the USA
Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.