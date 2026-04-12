Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
Monte-Carlo Masters

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain

Carlos Alcaraz squares of with Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]

All eyes turn to a blockbuster championship showdown as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner square off for the title in what promises to be a can’t-miss final between two of the sport’s fiercest young stars. Alcaraz punched his ticket with a controlled 6-4, 6-4 win over Valentin Vacherot.

Sinner, meanwhile, arrives in dominant form after a statement 6-1, 6-4 victory against Alexander Zverev. With both players peaking at the right time and the trophy on the line, expect a high-intensity battle as these rivals leave everything on the court in a final no tennis fan should miss.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final this Sunday, April 12. The action will start at 10:00 AM (ET).

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after a game – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after a game – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

See also

Carlos Alcaraz explains why he’s pulling for a Monte Carlo showdown with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM
CT: 9:00 AM
MT: 8:00 AM
PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions