Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA: 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final

Carlos Alcaraz squares of with Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live in the USA on Fubo]

All eyes turn to a blockbuster championship showdown as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner square off for the title in what promises to be a can’t-miss final between two of the sport’s fiercest young stars. Alcaraz punched his ticket with a controlled 6-4, 6-4 win over Valentin Vacherot.

Sinner, meanwhile, arrives in dominant form after a statement 6-1, 6-4 victory against Alexander Zverev. With both players peaking at the right time and the trophy on the line, expect a high-intensity battle as these rivals leave everything on the court in a final no tennis fan should miss.

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When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz plays against Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters Final this Sunday, April 12. The action will start at 10:00 AM (ET).

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after a game – Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Monte-Carlo Masters clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.