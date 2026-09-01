Lionel Messi, Inter Miami receive positive update on young sensation Mateo Silvetti

Inter Miami feels optimistic about its forward options alongside Lionel Messi following an encouraging injury update on Mateo Silvetti.

Inter Miami snapped their losing streak dramatically with a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montreal, headlined by a stunning four-goal performance from Lionel Messi. However, questions remain across the roster now led by manager Kily Gonzalez, though the squad received encouraging news regarding forward Mateo Silvetti.

According to Jose Armando of Deporte Total, Silvetti has returned to on-field training after suffering an injury that kept him out for nearly a month. Silvetti’s return could prove vital for the tempo of the attack.

German Berterame is also available, providing key options either as substitutes or starters to sustain the high-pressing style that Inter Miami demands and Messi and Suarez don’t contribute so much to—a tactical approach in which Silvetti was fundamental.

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What happened to Silvetti

Silvetti suffered a dislocated left shoulder in early August during a Leagues Cup match against Atletico San Luis. The forward entered a recovery process following the injury and has finally stepped back onto the pitch.

Mateo Silvetti of Inter Miami leaves the pitch after suffering an injury.

What lies ahead for Messi and Inter Miami

The Herons return to action this Saturday, September 5, when they face Atlanta United in a clash that could prove pivotal in defining their Major League Soccer (MLS) title aspirations.

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Inter Miami have accumulated 42 points through 22 regular-season matches and need to keep up the pace to close the gap on Nashville, who lead the standings with 52 points.

Over his last four matches, Lionel Messi has registered six goals and two assists, a dominant run that keeps him among the top individual performers in the MLS. Having Silvetti back as soon as possible will be critical for Inter Miami as the season continues.