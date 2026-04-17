Djokovic and Alcaraz withdraw from Madrid Masters as Sinner’s participation remains in doubt

The Madrid Masters 1000 will be missing one of its biggest names, as Novak Djokovic recently confirmed he will skip the Spanish tournament. Fans are now holding out hope that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will headline the event, though their status remains up in the air.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete Mutua Madrid Open this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!” Djokovic announced via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Djokovic last competed on March 11, where he suffered a 6-4, 4-6, 6-7(5) defeat to Jack Draper in the Round of 16 at the Indian Wells Masters. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is reportedly prioritizing reaching peak physical condition in time for the 2026 Roland Garros.

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Alcaraz drops out too

Carlos Alcaraz’s recent wrist injury, which forced his withdrawal from the Barcelona Open, has cast a shadow over his availability for the Madrid Masters, scheduled for April 22 to May 3.

Hay noticias que cuesta muchísimo dar. Madrid es casa, uno de los lugares más especiales del calendario para mí, y por eso me duele tanto no poder jugar aquí por segundo año consecutivo. Me duele especialmente no poder estar delante de mi gente, en un torneo que es tan especial.… pic.twitter.com/Qr6bznFJod — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 17, 2026

Finally, the Spaniard recently announced through his social media that he will not be able to participate in the tournament. “There is news that is incredibly hard to share. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row…” Alcaraz wrote.

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Sinner’s situation

On the other side, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner indicated after his Monte-Carlo Masters victory that he would take some time off to evaluate his schedule with his team before committing to Madrid.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian still plans to travel to the Spanish capital to attend the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards at Cibeles Palace. A final decision regarding his participation in the Masters 1000 is expected shortly after the ceremony.

When could Djokovic be back?

In his announcement, Djokovic did not specify which tournament would mark his return to the tour. However, in 2025, the Serb opted to skip the Rome Masters after an early exit in Madrid to save himself for Roland Garros—a strategy that saw him reach the semifinals before falling to Sinner. With the World No. 4 hungry for a 25th Grand Slam title, perhaps he will employ a similar calculated approach this season to maximize his chances in Paris.