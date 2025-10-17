Djokovic, Nadal or Federer? Former World No. 1 Jim Courier picks the greatest of all time

The debate over who is the greatest tennis player of all time is arguably the most passionate — and endless — discussion in the sport. Every fan has their favorite. Adding his voice to this timeless conversation, former World No. 1 Jim Courier offered his verdict in a 2025 analysis comparing Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Without hesitation, the American sided with Djokovic. Rather than focusing on playing styles or personal preferences, Courier pointed directly to statistics as the only valid criterion to settle the debate. “For me, the numbers don’t lie. He’s the best and deserves every bit of praise he gets,” said the four-time Grand Slam winner in a conversation with Tennis Channel.

To support his conclusion, Courier broke down the numbers that, in his view, tip the scales in Djokovic’s favor. He noted not only that Djokovic holds the record for most Grand Slam titles but also that he leads the head-to-head matchups against both of his biggest rivals — 27–23 against Federer and 30–29 versus Nadal. “These guys competed in the same era, so the head-to-head record really matters,” he explained.

Courier also emphasized two more key factors: the total weeks spent as World No. 1 — where Djokovic “has a huge advantage” — and the number of seasons finished at the top of the rankings. “He’s done it eight times, while Federer and Nadal have each done it five,” he recalled. With that, Courier believes the debate should finally be settled.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. (Getty Images)

However, Courier acknowledged that Federer and Nadal carry a unique emotional dimension. He understands why many fans will always prefer Federer for his “on-court grace” or Nadal for his “iconic warrior spirit“.

Even so, Courier drew a clear distinction in his reasoning. “People will say, ‘That’s my guy,’ or, ‘That’s who I like to watch.’ I get it,” he admitted. “But this is a fact-based discussion about achievements, not about style”.

Courier’s remarkable career

Jim Courier dominated men’s tennis in the early 1990s, an era rich with talent. He reached the top of the ATP rankings and held the No. 1 spot for 58 weeks. During his career, he captured four Grand Slam titles — two Australian Opens (1992, 1993) and two French Opens (1991, 1992).

Jim Courier in action during the Davis Cup. (Getty Images)

He also managed to reach the final of all four majors, an achievement shared by only a select few. He also battled legends like Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi before transitioning into a respected analyst and commentator after retirement.