Cryptic Rune on new racket: ‘You can ask me, but…’

Bolavip is currently in Marbella, where the Davis Cup clash between Spain and Denmark is taking place. We had the opportunity to ask Danish star Holger Rune about the new racket he has been using in several training sessions leading up to the match.

Holger Rune’s season has been full of ups and downs. On one hand, he won the title in Barcelona and reached the final at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

On the other hand, the season has also included several setbacks, among them two early exits at the latest Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lack of consistency has prompted the Dane to test the waters and try out a new racket. But when Bolavip asked him about it, he didn’t want to reveal too much although he did confirm that he is currently testing different rackets.

“That’s true… It’s a good question… I need to think about how I want to answer that. It’s fine, you’re allowed to ask, but yeah… I’ve tried a few different rackets to see what suits me best. That’s all I have to say about it,” Rune told Bolavip.

Advertisement

Holger Rune and Pablo Carreno Busta in Marbella, where they will face each other in the Davis Cup.

Advertisement

‘I know I can beat Alcaraz and Sinner’

Holger Rune has been very clear about what he desires. The former junior Grand Slam winner wants to be world No. 1 and win Grand Slam titles.

Advertisement

That hasn’t happened yet, and speaking to BolaVip, the Dane admits that he sometimes feels a bit lost on the court when it comes to finding his identity.

see also Holger Rune names two players who can end Sinner and Alcaraz’s Grand Slam dominance at US Open

“I feel like I’m lacking some consistency in my identity as a tennis player. Often, I go into matches with a relatively offensive mindset, while other times I come in with a grinder’s mindset,” Rune told Bolavip, and continued:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s the danger. When I’m able to hit so many different shots on a tennis court, it can also be a bit confusing. I try to keep it as simple as possible.”

Still, this doesn’t shake his belief that he can dethrone Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“Of course it’s inspiring to see Carlos (Alcaraz, ed.) and Jannik (Sinner, ed.) play at that level, but I also know that I can beat them,” the Dane concluded to Bolavip.

Advertisement

Davis Cup without Alcaraz

For now, however, Holger Rune won’t be facing the world No. 1, as the Spaniard withdrew from the Davis Cup. This makes the Dane the highest-ranked player across both teams from Spain and Denmark.

Advertisement

The first match will be played on Saturday, with Holger Rune opening against Pablo Carreno Busta.