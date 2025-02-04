Former World No.4 chooses the greatest tennis player among Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

José Luis Clerc achieved a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the ATP, clinching 25 titles—making him the second-most decorated Argentine in history. He nearly made history alongside fellow Argentine Guillermo Vilas during the 1981 Davis Cup. In a 2024 interview, Clerc was asked who he believes is the greatest player of all time, and he did not hesitate with his response.

“I’m very clear about it, for me, the GOAT will always be the Serbian,” Clerc said in an interview with Revista Pronto. “I say this because he has won 24 Grand Slams, he is the greatest, and people tell me it’s Roger Federer, but if you’re asking me, I’ll tell you my opinion”.

“Now, if you ask me who’s the most elegant player, the one who changed the history of tennis, it’s Roger Federer because he made people want to watch him from all over the world, at any time,” he continued. “But I also have to highlight Rafael Nadal, but the GOAT for me is Novak Djokovic“.

According to Clerc, Carlos Alcaraz is the future of tennis

In a 2024 interview with Relevo, Clerc expressed his belief that the future of tennis is in the hands of Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz. “With the exit of Roger Federer and nearly the exit of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz’s emergence is the best thing that could have happened to tennis,” said Clerc. “The truth is that Carlos’ arrival has given tennis that spark, that joy it was missing. The future is secured”.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic during the 2025 Australian Open. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“I’m amazed by the speed of his legs and the pace he has with the ball. He’s a player who adapts to all surfaces. And the most beautiful thing about him, you know what it is?” Clerc asked. “Beyond tennis and his power, it’s his smile. He has an incredible, unique energy. He has charisma. He has a magnetic presence. Neither Federer, Nadal, nor Djokovic had it. Carlos is unique,” Clerc concluded, expressing his admiration for the young Spaniard.

Clerc’s legendary career

José Luis Clerc played a key role in shaping the history of Argentine tennis, a legacy that began with the iconic Guillermo Vilas. Together, the two nearly led Argentina to a Davis Cup victory in 1981. Clerc, known for his powerful game, was one of the best players of his generation.

Competing on the ATP tour from 1977 to 1989, Clerc won 25 titles, making him the second most successful Argentine player in history. Among his notable achievements was capturing the ATP 500 title in Rome in 1981, where he defeated Víctor Pecci.

He also triumphed over the likes of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, and Mats Wilander. In 1981, Clerc achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4, solidifying his place among the sport’s elite.

