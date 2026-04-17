Sinner to break Djokovic and Nadal’s Masters 1000 record amid Madrid Open uncertainty

Following the withdrawals of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz from the Madrid Masters 1000, all eyes are on Jannik Sinner to see if he will follow suit or compete in the Spanish capital. Should he participate, the Italian has the chance to break a record he currently shares with Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the most consecutive Masters 1000 titles won.

Currently, Sinner, Djokovic, and Nadal are the only players in the Open Era to have won four consecutive Masters 1000 titles. The distinction lies in the frequency: the Serbian legend achieved this feat on three separate occasions (2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16), while the Spaniard accomplished it in 2013.

Sinner joined this elite group following his recent string of victories in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo. If he triumphs in Madrid, he would become the first player to win five consecutive titles at this level. While Djokovic previously won five tournaments in a row in 2011 and 2015, those streaks were interrupted by non-participation in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, respectively.

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Will Sinner participate in the Madrid Masters?

Despite having an incredible opportunity to etch his name into the history books, Sinner’s participation in Madrid remains unconfirmed. Following his victory at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Italian noted that he would take a few days of rest and evaluate the decision to play in Madrid with his team.

Jannik Sinner after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte-Carlo final. (Getty Images)

Regardless of his final decision, Sinner is still expected to travel to the city. According to the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the World No. 1 will attend the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards at Cibeles Palace, with a final decision on his tournament status expected in the coming days.

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Sinner could extend his lead in the ATP Rankings

After reclaiming the World No. 1 spot following his Monte-Carlo triumph, Sinner has a golden opportunity to extend his lead over Carlos Alcaraz. Having missed last year’s edition, the Italian has zero points to defend in Madrid, meaning he could add up to 1,000 points to his total with a title win.

Alcaraz was in a similar position, having also missed the 2025 tournament. However, following his recent withdrawal due to injury, the Spaniard will now have to focus on defending his points at the upcoming Rome Masters instead.