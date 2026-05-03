Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live in the USA: Madrid Open 2026 Final

Jannik Sinner takes on Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open 2026 Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live in the USA on Fubo]

All eyes turn to the 2026 Madrid Open final as number one Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev square off in a marquee showdown expected to deliver high-level drama.

Sinner enters as the favorite after a dominant 6-2, 6-4 semifinal win over Arthur Fils, while Zverev battled past Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5 and now looks to pull off an upset against one of the hottest players on tour.

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When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev match be played?

Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open 2026 Final this Sunday, May 3. The action will start at 11:00 AM (ET).

Alexander Zverev of Germany – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Madrid Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.