Jannik Sinner breaks Novak Djokovic Masters 1000 record as he reaches Madrid Open final

Jannik Sinner remains unstoppable on his quest for the Madrid Open title, securing his spot in the final with a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory over Arthur Fils in the semifinals. By reaching the championship match, the Italian has officially dethroned Novak Djokovic to become the youngest player ever to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

At just 24 years old, Sinner surpassed the record set by Djokovic, who completed the set at age 25 when he reached the 2012 Shanghai final. For comparison, Rafael Nadal (Cincinnati 2013) and Roger Federer (Paris 2011) didn’t achieve this milestone until they were 27 and 30, respectively.

The World No. 1 will now face the winner of the Alexander Zverev vs Alexander Blockx semifinal on Sunday, May 3. Should Sinner lift the trophy, he will break another joint record held by Djokovic and Nadal, becoming the first player in the Open Era to win five consecutive Masters 1000 titles.

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Sinner aiming for the Career Golden Masters

Sinner is now on the verge of completing the Career Golden Masters—winning all nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least once—an elite feat currently only achieved by Djokovic.

Pure Sinner-ma 🎬@janniksin soars into his first Madrid final after a brilliant straight sets victory over Fils! @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/d905MrbSUQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 1, 2026

To check the first box of this ultimate goal, Sinner must win Sunday’s final in Madrid. He would then need to claim the title at the Italian Open in Rome, scheduled for May 7–17, to finalize the sweep.

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Sinner extends historic winning streak

With his victory over Fils, Sinner extended his incredible Masters 1000 winning streak to 27 consecutive matches, the fourth-longest in the history of the tour. If he secures the Madrid title, he will reach 28 wins, moving just one victory shy of equaling Federer’s personal best.

Looking ahead to Rome, Sinner will have the opportunity to surpass Djokovic’s legendary marks of 30 and 31 consecutive wins, which would establish a new all-time ATP record.