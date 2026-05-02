Jannik Sinner on the verge of history heading into Madrid Open final vs Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner has a golden opportunity to make tennis history when he faces Alexander Zverev on Sunday, May 3, in the Madrid Masters final. If the Italian secures the title in the Spanish capital, he will become the first player in ATP Masters 1000 history (since the series began in 1990) to win five consecutive titles.

The current record stands at four consecutive Masters 1000 trophies, a feat Sinner currently shares with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian legend achieved this on three separate occasions, while the Spaniard reached the mark in 2013.

The World No. 1 joined this elite company by sweeping the first three Masters 1000 tournaments of this season, following a win in the final one of 2025. His current streak includes titles in Paris (2025), Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo (2026).

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Sinner nearing Career Golden Masters

Should he lift the trophy in Madrid, Sinner will also move one step closer to becoming just the second player in history to complete the Career Golden Masters—winning all nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least once.

This is one not to be missed 🎞️



Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will lock horns for the Madrid title. @MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/cuuthVrQrO — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 1, 2026

If he defeats Zverev, the Italian would only need a victory at the Rome Masters to join Djokovic as the only players to achieve this feat. The Serbian legend first completed the set in 2018 and incredibly repeated the achievement in 2022.

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Sinner’s dominance in the ATP Rankings

The World No. 1 is also in a prime position to extend his lead over Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings. Entering Madrid with no points to defend, Sinner knew he could only gain ground with zero risk of losing points.

By reaching the final, he has already secured 650 points, which could rise to 1,000 with a victory on Sunday. Furthermore, with Alcaraz sidelined for the upcoming Rome Masters and Roland Garros due to injury, Sinner is poised to vastly increase the numerical cushion between himself and his Spanish rival.