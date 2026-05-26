Aryna Sabalenka responds to Novak Djokovic’s challenge after record win at Roland Garros

Fresh off her historic triumph at Roland Garros, Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time firing back at Novak Djokovic's tournament challenge.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka maintained her dominant form at Roland Garros, dispatching Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 to cruise into the second round. Following the commanding victory, Sabalenka quickly turned heads by answering a viral social media challenge issued by Novak Djokovic on the tournament’s historic Parisian staircases.

With a playful post-match dance celebration, Sabalenka proved she is ready for whatever challenge Djokovic throws her way. The Serbian legend had celebrated his own first-round victory—a hard-fought 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard that broke yet another Grand Slam record previously held by Roger Federer—with a similar dance of his own.

Sabalenka’s flawless clay-court performance against Bouzas Maneiro marked a significant career milestone, securing her 30th career victory at a Grand Slam tournament being World’s No. 1. While she remains a long way off from matching legends like Martina Hingis—who racked up over 50 Major wins while sitting atop the rankings—the Belarusian star continues to build an elite resume.

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With her ceiling seemingly limitless, Sabalenka looks poised for a deep run in Paris as she aims to defend her World No. 1 ranking. A title under the lights at Roland Garros would edge her closer to the legendary status achieved by icons like Serena and Venus Williams, and Steffi Graf.

Sabalenka’s performance so far this season

Boasting a stellar 22-4 singles record this season, Sabalenka has proven she is playing some of the best tennis of her career. Her dominant year already includes titles in Brisbane and at the Miami Open, where she outlasted American star Coco Gauff in a thrilling 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 final.

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Here is a closer look at her statistical dominance so far this season:

Aces per Match: 5.4

Double Faults per Match: 2.3

First Serve Percentage: 67.4%

First Serve Points Won %: 74.8%

Second Serve Points Won %: 58.1%

Expectations remain sky-high for Sabalenka in the year’s second Grand Slam, especially as she seeks redemption on the Major stage following a heartbreaking loss to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open earlier this year.