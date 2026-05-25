Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer’s historic Grand Slam record after victory at Roland Garros

Following his latest appearance at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic has officially surpassed Roger Federer's historic career record for the most Grand Slam match victories in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic has once again rewritten the tennis history books, surpassing Roger Federer for an iconic milestone. With his hard-fought, opening-round victory at Roland Garros, the Serbian legend secured a piece of history that further cements his unmatched longevity and dominance at the sport’s highest level.

The victory means Djokovic has officially taken standalone possession of one of tennis’s most coveted records. By making his 82nd Grand Slam appearance, he breaks his tie with Federer (81). For the Serbian star, the statistics continue to lean heavily in his favor as the former world No. 1 shows no signs of slowing down, even as the next generation of players hits its stride.

Djokovic’s ability to absorb his opponents’ best shots and respond with tactical precision highlighted why he remains the most feared competitor in the sport, even as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner play some of the best tennis of their young careers.

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Meanwhile, Sinner recently set an all-time Masters 1000 record by surpassing Djokovic with a win over Andrey Rublev. Yet, Djokovic’s latest performance was a classic display of problem-solving under pressure, reminding the tennis world that beating him across five sets still requires an almost flawless performance.

Breaking a legendary tie with Roger Federer

By securing the win, Djokovic officially broke his tie with Federer for the most career match victories at Grand Slam tournaments. This latest milestone adds to a staggering resume that already includes the record for most total weeks at No. 1 and the most Masters 1000 titles in tennis history.

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Overcoming a slow start at Roland Garros to secure history

The record-breaking moment did not come without its share of drama on the clay, as Djokovic had to overcome a sluggish start to defeat French talent Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a grueling four-set battle, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4.

After dropping the opening set to the young powerhouse’s blistering serve, Djokovic relied on his signature counter-punching and veteran composure to tilt the momentum back in his favor.

As Roland Garros progresses, all eyes will remain on Djokovic to see how far he can extend this newly minted record. With the physical hurdles of the opening rounds cleared, the top seed has sent a clear message to the rest of the draw that he remains the standard-bearer in men’s tennis.

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