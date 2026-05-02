Where to watch Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk live in the USA: Madrid Open 2026 Women’s Final

Mirra Andreeva will face off against Marta Kostyuk in the Madrid Open 2026 Women’s Final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk Moller live in the USA on Fubo]

A championship is on the line as Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva meet in a must-watch final with both players in top form. Kostyuk is coming off a hard-fought semifinal win over Anastasia Potapova, but now faces her toughest challenge against an in-form Andreeva.

The Russian player advanced to the final after a demanding victory over Hailey Baptiste. With both contenders playing at a high level, this matchup has all the makings of a thrilling finish no tennis fan should miss.

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When will the Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk match be played?

Mirra Andreeva plays against Marta Kostyuk in the Madrid Open 2026 Women’s Final this Saturday, May 2. The action will start at 11:00 AM (ET).

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine – David Ramos/Getty Images

Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2026 Madrid Open clash between Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk live on Fubo. Other options: Tennis Channel.