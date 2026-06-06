Mirra Andreeva wins first Grand Slam title at 2026 Roland Garros: ‘I want to thank myself’

Mirra Andreeva's rise is no longer a promise. It's reality. At just 19 years old, the Russian sensation dominated surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska to capture her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

Mirra Andreeva has officially arrived on tennis’ biggest stage. The 19-year-old Russian star captured the 2026 Roland Garros title with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Poland’s surprise finalist, Maja Chwalinska, who produced a remarkable run from the qualifying draw.

Although Chwalinska entered the final as one of the stories of the tournament, Andreeva proved too strong from the baseline and too consistent under pressure. The Russian broke her opponent’s serve seven times and gradually took complete control of the match after establishing a 4-3 advantage in the opening set.

The victory represents the culmination of years of development for one of the sport’s brightest young talents. Working alongside coach Conchita Martinez, Andreeva has steadily improved her tactical awareness, mental toughness, and ability to handle the pressure that comes with being one of tennis’ most talked-about prospects.

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Mirra Andreeva sends iconic message after winning Roland Garros

Roland Garros became increasingly unpredictable as several of the tournament’s biggest favorites were eliminated before reaching the final stages. Players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were unable to complete their expected title runs, creating an opportunity for a new champion to emerge.

Andreeva seized that opportunity brilliantly. Rather than being overwhelmed by the moment, she displayed maturity beyond her years throughout the tournament and delivered one of the most convincing performances of her career when the title was on the line.

During the trophy ceremony, Andreeva once again referenced the phrase that has become synonymous with her rise through the sport. “I want to thank myself.”

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Now a Grand Slam champion at just 19 years old, Andreeva faces a new challenge: maintaining this level at Wimbledon and the US Open. If she can continue her rapid development, the sky may truly be the limit for the newest star of women’s tennis.