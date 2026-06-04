Mirra Andreeva joins historic group of Roland Garros finalists over last 30 years

With a triumphant victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the 2026 Roland Garros, Mirra Andreeva punched her ticket to the championship match and joined an exclusive club of teenage Grand Slam finalists over the last 30 years.

Mirra Andreeva continues to show why she is one of the best players on the WTA circuit, dominating Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals of Roland Garros. With a clinical 6-1, 6-3 victory, Andreeva reached the French Open final, joining an exclusive club of finalists in Paris over the last 30 years.

At just 19 years old, Andreeva became the fifth-youngest player on the WTA circuit to reach the final at Roland Garros over the last three decades. Other legendary names on that shortlist include Martina Hingis (at 16 and 18), Kim Clijsters at 17, and Coco Gauff at 18.

Now, with a chance to win her first Grand Slam title at 19, Andreeva will face Maja Chwalinska of Poland. She has already made history by reaching the French Open final, building on her spectacular run from the previous edition of the tournament, where she reached the semifinals.

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Following Andreeva’s recent revelation about why she always thanks herself after every victory, her unique post-match ritual and elite level of play have created massive anticipation for what the Russian tennis player can do in the final.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Andreeva’s performance in finals

While this marks the first Grand Slam final of her young career, Andreeva has already qualified for multiple finals across various tour events. In seven career WTA final appearances, she has won 5 and lost just 2, as she awaits her championship showdown against Chwalinska.

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This is the whole picture:

Tier Won Lost Grand Slam 0 0 WTA 1000 2 1 WTA 500 2 1 WTA 250 1 0 Total 5 2

Andreeva can join a prestigious list of names who have won Roland Garros at a young age. If she lifts the trophy, Andreeva will rank among the top five youngest players in history to win the tournament, surpassing Iga Swiatek for the fifth spot at 19 years and three months old.