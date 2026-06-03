Aryna Sabalenka wants to ‘quit tennis’ after shocking loss against Diana Shnaider at 2026 Roland Garros

Aryna Sabalenka delivered one of the most surprising post-match reactions of her career after suffering a stunning defeat to Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals of 2026 Roland Garros.

The world No. 1 was visibly devastated following the loss and admitted that she was struggling to process what had happened on the court. “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now, but, we’ll see. We’ll see in few days. Hopefully, I’ll get back on track mentally.”

The comments came after a collapse that few could have imagined. Sabalenka appeared to be in complete control of the contest, winning the opening set 6-3 and building a commanding 4-1 lead in the second. At that point, a place in the semifinals seemed almost inevitable. Instead, the match took a dramatic turn as Shnaider mounted an extraordinary comeback.

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Aryna Sabalenka’s heartbreaking exit from 2026 Roland Garros

The defeat was especially shocking because Aryna Sabalenka had looked like the strongest player in the draw throughout the tournament. Entering the quarterfinals, many viewed her as the clear favorite to lift the trophy, and her dominant Round of 16 victory over Naomi Osaka only strengthened that belief.

Yet something changed midway through the second set. Sabalenka’s level dropped, her confidence appeared to waver, and Shnaider seized the opportunity. The Russian steadily increased the pressure while the top seed struggled to regain control, producing an unforgettable turnaround on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

Following the loss, Sabalenka acknowledged that the mental side of the game remains her biggest challenge in crucial moments. “I just have to sit back and openly think about what’s going on in my head in those tough moments. I’m quite an experienced player. I’ve been through so many things and overcome so many things, and I just have to figure out that little thing that sometimes isn’t working for me and hopefully I can overcome it.”

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Wimbledon pressure will only continue to grow

Despite the disappointment in Paris, Sabalenka is still expected to enter Wimbledon as the favorite. Her powerful game has long been considered perfectly suited for grass courts, and few players possess the same combination of athleticism and shot-making ability.

However, the pressure surrounding the Belarusian star is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. While she has captured multiple Grand Slam titles during her career, Wimbledon remains the one major prize that has consistently eluded her.

That reality will make every match at the All England Club even more significant as she attempts to bounce back from one of the most painful defeats of her season. For now, Sabalenka plans to deal with the frustration in her own unique way.

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“Well, what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger, I guess. At some point I’ll figure out the situation and we’ll get back tougher. By the way, I just figured out how I can overcome it. One of those rooms where you go in and smash everything. Probably I’ll spend a whole day tomorrow over there destroying stuff. Maybe it’ll help, maybe not.”