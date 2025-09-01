Novak Djokovic displays discomfort during US Open press conference after question about upcoming match

Novak Djokovic breezed through the Round of 16 at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. He now sets his sights on a quarterfinal clash against American Taylor Fritz as he vies for a spot in the tournament’s semifinals.

Following his straightforward win, Djokovic faced the media, where one question touched a personal chord. He was asked about the potential regret of missing his daughter’s birthday due to his US Open schedule, a topic he described as uncomfortable.

“She wasn’t very happy about me not being there, don’t remind me of that, please,” Djokovic confessed to the reporter. Despite his regret, he extended a heartfelt promise to his daughter: “But I’ll try to win for her and give her that kind of present. I’ll send some nice presents as well. But hopefully the win can be something she can be happy with.”

At the onset of the tournament, Djokovic had already expressed his discontent over the scheduling conflict with his daughter’s birthday. Now, with the opportunity to reach the semifinals, he’s faced with two potential outcomes: defeat, which would allow him to reunite with his daughter, or victory, presenting the chance to deliver the ultimate gift—the tournament trophy.

Djokovic reflects on his Round of 16 Victory

Despite a lighthearted exchange with a reporter regarding his daughter’s birthday, Djokovic shared his thoughts on his performance at the US Open. Speaking to ESPN, the Serbian tennis legend focused on his age and current form as key considerations.

“We’re old, but we’re still here, fighting for another victory in the biggest stadium in the world. I’m very happy to be playing like this,” Djokovic said. “Today, I spent half an hour walking through Central Park, which is necessary for me during tournaments with such intensity and stress.”

Djokovic’s upcoming challenge at the US Open

As Djokovic considers his next steps in the tournament, Fritz is equally committed to delivering a strong performance against him. The 27-year-old has clawed back in only one of his four tournament matchups thus far, securing decisive wins in the other three.

In their head-to-head encounters, Fritz has yet to defeat Djokovic, who boasts a commanding 10-0 lead in ATP circuit meetings. The upcoming match will be their first since their 2024 semifinal clash at the Shanghai Masters 1000, where Djokovic claimed victory in straight sets.

