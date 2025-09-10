Jannik Sinner announces changes after losing US Open and No. 1 spot to Carlos Alcaraz

In front of nearly 25,000 fans, Carlos Alcaraz captured his second US Open title on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets in a commanding final. The Spaniard now owns six Grand Slam trophies and officially takes over as the new ATP world No. 1.

For Sinner, the loss ended his 65-week run atop the rankings. Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Italian praised Alcaraz’s all-around game and their growing rivalry.

“He’s a different player, with no obvious weaknesses like others have, and that makes him tough,” Sinner said. “We already have a bit of history, head-to-head battles, different situations. That makes it interesting”.

Sinner admitted his predictability was a key factor in the defeat and promised adjustments in his upcoming tournaments. “That’s his style—changing things, being unpredictable. It’s on me to make changes. I’ll work on it, even if it means losing some matches, because I need to get out of my comfort zone”.

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose after the US Open final. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old reflected positively on his season despite the loss, highlighting his four Grand Slam finals, two titles, and two runner-up finishes. Still, he vowed to evolve his game, particularly his serve, to return stronger.

“Small changes can make big differences,” Sinner added. “I know I’m a solid baseliner and a good ball striker, but I need to add more. Now I’m no longer No. 1, and that also changes what you chase. I’m motivated to keep working and play these kinds of matches again”.

ATP Rankings after the US Open final

1- Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) – 10,840 points

2- Jannik Sinner (Italy) – 10,780

3- Alexander Zverev (Germany) – 5,930

4- Novak Djokovic (Serbia) – 4,830

5- Taylor Fritz (United States) – 4,675

6- Ben Shelton (United States) – 4,280

7- Jack Draper (Great Britain) – 3,690

8- Alex de Minaur (Australia) – 3,545

9- Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) – 3,505

10- Karen Khachanov (Russia) – 3,280

What’s next on the 2025 ATP calendar

After the US Open, the ATP Tour takes a brief pause before resuming with two ATP 250 events in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China, beginning September 17. The Davis Cup second round and the annual Laver Cup will follow, where Team Europe takes on Team World.

