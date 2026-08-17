Rinky Hijikata’s profile: Age, height, career milestones, ranking and all about the Australian tennis player

Rinky Hijikata has carved out an intriguing path on the ATP Tour, with major results in singles and doubles shaping the Australian’s rise. His journey offers plenty to explore beyond the rankings.

Rinky Hijikata has already experienced the kind of moments that can change a tennis career. He won a Grand Slam doubles title in Melbourne, reached the fourth round of the US Open in singles and climbed as high as No. 62.

He remains an interesting figure in Australian tennis, particularly because his path to the professional tour was shaped by his time playing college tennis in the United States.

His game has also produced some notable results in 2026, including a run to the fourth round at Indian Wells and victories over Luciano Darderi and Alexander Bublik. His story, however, goes beyond a handful of big results.

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How old is Rinky Hijikata?

Rinky Hijikata is 25 years old. The Australian was born on February 23, 2001, in Sydney and turned professional in 2021. He comes from a tennis family, with his father, Makoto, having worked as a tennis coach.

Rinky Hijikata during the Men’s Singles second round match on Day Eleven of the HSBC Championships (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He also spent part of his development in the United States, playing college tennis for the University of North Carolina during the 2020-21 season. He earned All-American honors during his time with the Tar Heels before moving fully into the professional ranks.

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How tall is Rinky Hijikata?

Rinky Hijikata is 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 meters). The Australian is listed at 159 pounds (72 kilograms) and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand.

His profile is built less around physical size and more around movement, consistency and competitiveness. Those qualities have helped him become a regular presence on the ATP Tour despite facing players with significantly bigger serves and frames.

At what age did Rinky Hijikata start playing tennis?

Rinky Hijikata started playing tennis when he was around 3 or 4 years old. According to his ATP biography, he began hitting in the backyard at home before later joining his school’s tennis team at age 11.

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Tennis was part of a broader sporting upbringing for him. He also played soccer for three years, rugby for five and swimming for eight years as a child. His father was involved in tennis, while his sisters, Shori and Kamiyu, competed in swimming.

Who is Rinky Hijikata’s coach?

Rinky Hijikata’s coach is Mark Draper. The coach has worked with him throughout his rise from the junior and college ranks into professional tennis.

He also credits Ben Pyne, Jarrad Bunt and David Moore for helping him during his development, while his father, Makoto, was also a tennis coach.

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How much prize money has Rinky Hijikata won?

Rinky Hijikata has earned $4.3 million in career prize money. The figure covers his professional earnings across singles and doubles and is listed by the Australian Open and other official tournament profiles.

A significant part of those earnings has come from his progress on the ATP Tour and at Grand Slam events. He has also benefited financially from his success in doubles, where he has won two ATP-level titles and reached a Grand Slam final.

What is Rinky Hijikata’s current ranking?

Rinky Hijikata is ranked No. 95 in the ATP singles rankings, while his career-best position remains No. 62, achieved on August 26, 2024.

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He has been moving back up the rankings during 2026. He climbed to No. 82 in June after his strong grass-court swing, highlighted by a run to the Queen’s Club quarterfinals, before entering the hard-court season ranked No. 93.

Rinky Hijikata during the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

His 2026 season has included several notable results, most importantly his run at Indian Wells, where he returned to the Top 100 after reaching the fourth round of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

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Rinky Hijikata’s career highlights

2023 Australian Open doubles champion: Hijikata teamed up with fellow Australian Jason Kubler to win the men’s doubles title at Melbourne Park. They defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the final, giving Hijikata his first Grand Slam championship.

2023 US Open fourth round: Hijikata produced his best singles Grand Slam run at the 2023 US Open, reaching the fourth round after entering the tournament as a wild card. That result helped establish him as one of Australia’s emerging players.

Career-high No. 62: His singles ranking reached a peak of No. 62 on August 26, 2024, marking his first major breakthrough into the upper levels of the ATP rankings.

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2025 Wimbledon doubles finalist: Hijikata and David Pel reached the Wimbledon men’s doubles final as an alternate team. Their run included victories over the third seeds and the No. 1 seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić before they lost the championship match to Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

2026 Indian Wells breakthrough: Hijikata reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, his best singles result at a Masters 1000. After qualifying, he defeated No. 20 seed Luciano Darderi and then produced the biggest singles win of his career by beating No. 10 Alexander Bublik.

2026 Queen’s Club quarterfinal: Hijikata also enjoyed an impressive grass-court run at the ATP 500 event in London, defeating Alejandro Tabilo and Jiří Lehečka before reaching the quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual semifinalist Ugo Humbert.

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