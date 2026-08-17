Terence Atmane’s profile: Who is the French tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

Terence Atmane has emerged as one of France’s most intriguing tennis talents, with a rapid rise on the ATP Tour and several breakthrough moments already behind him. Here’s what to know about his profile, career and more.

Terence Atmane is no longer simply a rising name in French tennis. He has already broken into the Top 50 and owns a career-high No. 41 ranking, putting him firmly on the radar as one of France’s players to watch on the ATP Tour.

His breakthrough did not come overnight. He spent years climbing through the lower levels of professional tennis before making a major statement at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, where he defeated Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune.

That run changed the trajectory of his career and brought his name to a much wider audience. There is plenty more behind the ranking, however. His path to the ATP Tour includes an unconventional childhood connection to the sport.

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How old is Terence Atmane?

Terence Atmane is 24 years old. He was born on January 9, 2002, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France. He turned professional in 2019 and has established himself on the ATP Tour after several seasons of progression through the Challenger circuit.

Terence Atmane during day six of the ATP 1000 National Bank Open (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

How tall is Terence Atmane?

Terence Atmane is 6 feet 4 inches tall (1.93 meters). His height is one of the physical characteristics that complements his left-handed game, particularly his serve. The ATP and ESPN both list him at 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

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The Frenchman plays left-handed and uses a two-handed backhand. His serve has become an important weapon as he has moved up the professional rankings, with his size helping him generate angles and power from the service line.

At what age did Terence Atmane start playing tennis?

Terence Atmane started playing tennis at age 7. His introduction to the sport came through video games, particularly Virtua Tennis on PlayStation and Wii Sports, before his mother bought him a racquet and took him to a local club.

He has explained that he was already spending a great deal of time playing tennis video games as a child. His mother eventually decided it was time for him to try the real sport, and that first experience at a tennis club turned into a long-term passion.

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The story is now one of the more recognizable details of his background. The ATP notes that he has continued to enjoy video games away from the court, while his tennis idol growing up was Chilean former world No. 5 Fernando Gonzalez.

Who is Terence Atmane’s coach?

Terence Atmane is currently without a permanent coach after ending his collaboration with Guillaume Peyre in June 2026. The split came shortly before Wimbledon, where he said the decision was sudden and that he had not yet decided who would become his next coach.

Peyre had been a major figure in his rise. The pair began working together on a more full-time basis in 2025, and Atmane credited the French coach with helping restore his confidence during a difficult stretch.

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Under Peyre, he won Challenger titles in Busan and Guangzhou and reached the semifinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Masters 1000.

Before Peyre, he worked with Robin Boule for five years. According to the ATP Tour, Boule was the person who recommended Peyre to Atmane, believing the partnership would be a good fit.

How much prize money has Terence Atmane won?

Terence Atmane has earned more than $2.3 million in career prize money, according to the latest ATP Tour figures. The ATP’s player-activity page currently lists $2,344,350 in career prize money, including $856,732 during 2026.

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Terence Atmane during day six of the ATP 1000 National Bank Open (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Those earnings reflect his progression through the professional ranks. His financial breakthrough has accompanied his results at ATP Masters 1000 events and on the Challenger Tour, where he has won multiple titles.

What is Terence Atmane’s ranking?

Terence Atmane is currently ranked No. 45 in the ATP singles rankings. The Frenchman has continued his rise in 2026 after reaching a career-high No. 41 on April 13, following his run to the fourth round of the Miami Open.

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His climb has been particularly notable over the past two seasons. He broke into the Top 100 in August 2025 after reaching the Cincinnati Open semifinals as a qualifier, defeating Top-10 opponents Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune along the way.

The 2026 Cincinnati Open has given him another opportunity to move up the rankings. After beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round, he advanced to a third-round meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Terence Atmane’s career highlights

2023 — Challenger breakthrough: Atmane won two ATP Challenger titles in September 2023, claiming trophies in Zhangjiagang and Guangzhou. He went 11-1 across a three-week stretch and saved three championship points in the Guangzhou final.

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2023 — ATP Tour debut: He made his ATP Tour debut at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships as a qualifier. Later that year, he earned his first Masters 1000 victory in Shanghai by defeating Jordan Thompson.

2024 — Grand Slam debut: Atmane qualified for the 2024 Australian Open, making his Grand Slam main-draw debut. He took a set from eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

2025 — Cincinnati breakthrough: The biggest moment of his career came at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Ranked No. 136 and entering through qualifying, Atmane defeated Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune, both Top-10 opponents, to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

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2025 — Top 100 debut: His Cincinnati run lifted Atmane into the ATP Top 100 for the first time, jumping from No. 136 to No. 69 in the live rankings during the tournament.

2026 — Career-high ranking: In April 2026, Atmane reached a career-high No. 41 in the ATP rankings after defeating No. 8 Félix Auger-Aliassime to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

2026 — Continued rise: By March 2026, Atmane had established himself as a Top-50 player, with the ATP highlighting his progression after his breakthrough in Cincinnati.