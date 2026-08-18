Bears’ Ben Johnson labels Kyle Monangai doubtful for Week 1 opener

Chicago Bears earned a dominant 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in NFL preseason action, but the franchise received troubling news during a training session heading into the start of the 2026-27 season regarding the injury status of running back Kyle Monangai.

Head coach Ben Johnson shared an official update on the situation, indicating that Monangai’s availability for the Week 1 season opener is in jeopardy. Johnson declared that the 24-year-old ball carrier is considered week-to-week, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “Bears head coach Ben Johnson says RB Kyle Monangai will be week-to-week,” Fishbain reported.

The club still has two more preseason games to play before the 2026-27 campaign begins, meaning Chicago will monitor Monangai every week moving forward. The running back is expected to be a key player during the regular season.

Advertisement

What happened to Monangai?

Bears running back Monangai recently suffered a lower-body injury during a practice session after hyperextending his right knee. Monangai is viewed as a potential breakout star for Chicago this upcoming season after showing promise during his rookie campaign. Chicago is likely to remain cautious with his physical condition for now, prioritizing his recovery ahead of the new NFL season.

Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears.

The former seventh-round draft pick served as a relief option at running back last year, playing in all 17 games for the Bears with one start. He finished the season with 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns while adding 164 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

Advertisement

Monangai’s potential replacements

D’Andre Swift remains Chicago’s starting running back. While Monangai recovers from his injury, the Bears will likely give increased opportunities to Roschon Johnson, Britain Brown, and Salvon Ahmed during the preseason.

If Monangai is unable to suit up in Week 1, Johnson stands as the most likely option to back up Swift. Meanwhile, Ben Johnson will prepare his squad for its second preseason game. The Bears face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 22.