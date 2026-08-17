Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s profile: Who is the Paraguayan tennis player? Age, height, ranking and more

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo is making waves on the ATP Tour, with historic results putting Paraguayan tennis back in the spotlight. His rise has been one to watch.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s rise has been built step by step, from junior tennis in Paraguay to some of the biggest stages on the ATP Tour. He has already collected notable wins and established himself among the sport’s emerging names.

He headlines in 2026 with a series of milestones, including his first ATP Tour victory, a breakthrough run at the Madrid Masters 1000 and his first ATP semifinal in Bastad. Those results also pushed him into the Top 100 for the first time.

The Paraguayan tennis player’s development, however, started much earlier. He began playing tennis as a child in Asuncion, eventually became the world’s No. 1 junior and made the transition to professional tennis.

Advertisement

How old is Adolfo Daniel Vallejo?

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo is 22 years old. He was born on April 28, 2004, in Asuncion, Paraguay. He has already established himself as one of the most successful young players in his country’s tennis history, reaching the ATP Top 100 during the 2026 season.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo during day 11 of the 2022 Australian Open (Source: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

He was born into a tennis-playing family and grew up alongside his father, Gustavo, and his two older brothers, Joaquin and Juan Pablo. Both of his brothers also went on to play college tennis in the United States.

Advertisement

How tall is Adolfo Daniel Vallejo?

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo is listed at 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 meters). He is right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand. His height gives him a useful combination of court coverage and power, particularly from the baseline.

At what age did Adolfo Daniel Vallejo start playing tennis?

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo started playing tennis at six years old. He began hitting with his father and two brothers in Asuncion before developing at the Club Internacional de Tenis in Paraguay’s capital.

His progression became particularly noticeable during his junior years. He eventually became the No. 1 junior in the world in August 2022, establishing himself as one of the leading prospects of his generation.

Advertisement

His international development started early as well. In 2016, at age 12, he traveled alone to South Florida for a junior tournament, an experience ATP identified as an important turning point in his development and confidence outside Paraguay.

Who is Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s coach?

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s coach is Andres Schneiter. The Argentine coach is listed alongside him on his official ATP Tour profile and has been part of his development as he has progressed from the Challenger circuit to the ATP Tour.

Schneiter has overseen an important period in his career, particularly during his breakthrough in 2026. He Challenger titles in Itajaí and Concepcion and reached the Top 100 for the first time in March before eventually establishing a new career high.

Advertisement

How much prize money has Adolfo Daniel Vallejo won?

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has earned $853,943 in career prize money, with singles and doubles earnings combined, according to the ATP Tour. His career earnings have risen sharply during his breakthrough 2026 season.

The ATP lists $556,866 in singles prize money for him. Those numbers include his earnings from ATP Tour, Grand Slam, Masters 1000, Challenger and other professional events.

His 2026 season has been particularly important financially. He reached the second round of Roland Garros and advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal in Bastad, while also collecting Challenger titles earlier in the year.

Advertisement

What is Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s current ranking?

His previous career high was No. 70 in May, shortly after his breakthrough run at the Madrid Masters 1000. He then continued climbing and reached a new career-best No. 63 on July 20, 2026, according to the latest player-ranking data.

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo on Day 3 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

His rise has been particularly notable because he became only the third Paraguayan man to break into the ATP Top 100, joining Ramon Delgado and Victor Pecci among the country’s historic players to reach that milestone.

Advertisement

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo’s career highlights

Junior World No. 1: Vallejo reached the top of the ITF junior rankings in August 2022. That year, he reached the boys’ singles semifinals at both the Australian Open and US Open, while also reaching the Australian Open boys’ doubles final with Alex Michelsen.

First Challenger title: He won his first ATP Challenger title in São Leopoldo, Brazil, in 2024. He subsequently added titles in Curitiba and Guayaquil in 2025.

Four Challenger titles in a short span: In early 2026, Vallejo won back-to-back Challenger events in Itajaí and Concepción, helping him move rapidly toward the Top 100.

Advertisement

Top 100 breakthrough: He entered the ATP Top 100 in March 2026, becoming only the third Paraguayan player in ranking history to achieve the feat.

First ATP Tour victory: At the 2026 Chile Open in Santiago, Vallejo defeated Francesco Passaro to record his first ATP Tour main-draw victory.

Historic Madrid run: At the 2026 Madrid Open, he defeated former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in his Masters 1000 debut. That made him only the second Paraguayan man to win a Masters 1000 match. He eventually reached the third round.

Advertisement

First Grand Slam main-draw win: At Roland Garros 2026, Vallejo became the first Paraguayan man in 16 years to play in a Grand Slam main draw and reached the second round.

Bastad breakthrough: In July 2026, Vallejo reached the semifinals of the Nordea Open, becoming the first Paraguayan man in 24 years to reach an ATP Tour semifinal. He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp and Stefano Travaglia along the way before losing to Luciano Darderi.

Cincinnati 2026: Vallejo has continued his momentum on hard courts, reaching the third round of the Cincinnati Open, where he is scheduled to face Tommy Paul on August 17.