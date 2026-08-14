Simona Waltert’s profile: Who is the Swiss tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

Simona Waltert is becoming an increasingly familiar name on the WTA Tour, with the Swiss player making strides on the biggest stages. But what is behind her rise? Here’s a closer look at the career of the 25-year-old tennis player.

Simona Waltert has emerged as one of Switzerland’s notable names on the rise in women’s tennis, with her progress becoming increasingly visible on the WTA Tour. She has steadily climbed the professional rankings.

Her biggest breakthrough came in 2025, when she captured her first WTA 125 singles title in Rio de Janeiro and finished the season at a career-best No. 86. She then reached another milestone in February 2026, rising to a career-high No. 87.

Her résumé also includes Grand Slam appearances and success across both singles and doubles, making her a player to watch as she continues to establish herself on the main tour.

Advertisement

How old is Simona Waltert?

Simona Waltert is 25 years old. The Swiss tennis player was born on December 13, 2000, in Chur, Switzerland. She has spent most of her career progressing through the ITF and WTA circuits before establishing herself more consistently.

Simona Waltert during day two of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour (Source: Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

She began making her mark as a junior before transitioning into professional tennis. Her ranking progression has been particularly notable over the past few seasons, with 2025 and 2026 bringing some of her biggest milestones.

Advertisement

How tall is Simona Waltert?

Simona Waltert is 5-foot-9 (1.76 meters) tall. The Swiss right-hander’s height gives her a useful physical presence on court, particularly when generating power on her serve and groundstrokes. The WTA lists her as a right-handed player.

Her preferred surface is hard court, according to the ITF, although she has also produced strong results on clay. Her 2026 professional record, for example, includes a 14-10 mark on clay through the latest ITF data.

Who is Simona Waltert’s coach?

Simona Waltert is coached by former Swiss professional tennis player Stephane Bohli. The connection between them dates back several years.

Advertisement

Swiss Tennis reported in 2019 that she had moved beyond the federation’s national training structure and was working with an external private coach, while later biographical records identify Bohli as her coach.

Bohli’s own experience on the professional circuit gives Waltert a coach with first-hand knowledge of the demands of elite tennis. Under his guidance, she has continued to climb the rankings, including reaching a career-high No. 81.

At what age did Simona Waltert start playing tennis?

Simona Waltert started playing tennis at age 5. Her official ITF profile lists five as the age when she began playing the sport, meaning tennis became part of her life well before her teenage years.

Advertisement

She was already competing in tournaments at a young age. According to biographical information on her career, she played her first tournament in Bad Ragaz at seven and was selected for Swiss Tennis’ national C squad in 2011.

Her junior development eventually took her onto the international circuit. In January 2018, Waltert reached No. 9 in the ITF junior rankings, giving her a strong platform before her full transition into the professional game.

What is Simona Waltert’s ranking?

Simona Waltert’s career-high WTA singles ranking is No. 87. Her ranking has fluctuated during the 2026 season, but the breakthrough into the Top 100 represented another significant step in her development.

Advertisement

Simona Waltert during Day Three of the 2026 French Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

She entered 2026 after ending the previous season at a career-best year-end ranking of No. 86. She subsequently climbed as No. 87 in February, matching the career high she later maintained.

Her rise has been gradual. The tennis player finished 2022 at No. 120, improved to No. 166 in 2023, and then ended 2024 at No. 175 before making a much bigger jump in 2025.

Advertisement

Simona Waltert’s career highlights

First WTA main-draw appearance — 2019: Waltert made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the Lausanne Open in her native Switzerland after receiving a wildcard. She reached the second round in both singles and doubles, marking her first significant step onto the main tour.

First Top-10 victory — 2022: One of the biggest breakthroughs of Waltert’s career came at the 2022 Lausanne Open, where she stunned No. 7-ranked Danielle Collins in the first round. Waltert saved three match points in the deciding-set tiebreak before completing the upset, her first win over a Top-10 opponent.

First WTA quarterfinal — 2022: Waltert followed the Collins upset by reaching her first WTA Tour-level quarterfinal in Lausanne. That run helped her make a major jump in the rankings, climbing from No. 217 to No. 120 during the 2022 season.

Advertisement

Grand Slam debut — 2023: Waltert made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2023 French Open after coming through qualifying. She advanced to the second round at Roland Garros, defeating Elizabeth Mandlik before losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Later that year, she also qualified for Wimbledon.

Career-high ranking — 2026: Waltert reached a career-best No. 81 in the WTA singles rankings. Her rise into the Top 100 followed a significant 2025 season and established her as one of Switzerland’s leading players on the tour.

First WTA 125 singles title — 2025: Waltert claimed the biggest singles title of her career at the Rio Ladies Open in Brazil. She went 5-0 during the tournament and defeated Alice Rame 7-5, 6-2 in the final to win her first WTA 125 trophy.

Advertisement

Breakthrough 2025 season: The Rio title was part of a broader breakthrough year. Waltert also reached the quarterfinals at Iasi, matching her best WTA Tour-level result, and ended 2025 at a career-best year-end ranking of No. 86. In doubles, she won five WTA 125 titles and reached the Iasi final with María Lourdes Carlé.

Success in doubles: Waltert has also built a strong doubles résumé. She won the Lausanne doubles title in 2021 with fellow Swiss player Susan Bandecchi and added several WTA 125 doubles trophies in 2025. By 2026, she had collected seven WTA 125 doubles titles, including victories in Bastad and Makarska.