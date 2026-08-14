Thiago Tirante’s profile: Who is the Argentine tennis player? Age, height, career milestones and more

Thiago Tirante is one of the Argentine players who has made a notable push up the ATP Tour in recent seasons. From his early days in La Plata to breakthrough moments on the biggest stages, his journey offers plenty of intrigue for tennis fans.

Thiago Tirante has become one of the most interesting Argentine players on the rise on the ATP Tour. He has built his career through the Challenger circuit and major breakthroughs against established opponents, reaching the Top 100.

His development started unusually early: he first picked up a racket at his grandfather’s tennis club when he was just nine months old. His junior career hinted at his potential, as he finished 2019 as the world’s No. 1 junior.

He has added some eye-catching results to that foundation, including ATP Tour semifinal runs in Bastad in 2024 and Houston in 2026. His breakthrough 2026 season also featured deep runs at the Madrid and Rome Masters 1000 events.

Advertisement

How old is Thiago Tirante?

Thiago Tirante is 25 years old. He was born on April 10, 2001, in La Plata, Argentina. He has been a professional since 2016 and has gradually established himself on the ATP Tour.

Thiago Tirante in the Men’s Singles First Round Match on Day Two of the Lexus Eastbourne Open (Source: Harriet Lander/Getty Images for LTA)

His development began remarkably early. According to his ATP biography, he started playing tennis at his grandfather’s club in La Plata when he was just nine months old and was initially taught by his aunt Vanesa.

Advertisement

How tall is Thiago Tirante?

Thiago Tirante is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. The La Plata native is right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand, with his height helping him generate significant pace on his serve.

His serve has become one of the most important weapons in his game. During the 2026 Australian Open, He produced the fastest ace of the tournament at 228 kilometers per hour (141.7 mph) during his first-round match against Aleksandar Vukic.

Who is Thiago Tirante’s coach?

Thiago Tirante’s main coach is Miguel Pastura. He has been an important figure during Tirante’s progression into the upper levels of the ATP rankings.

Advertisement

In 2026, Tirante also worked with Antonio Couvert as part of his coaching setup, while Eduardo Infantino has provided strategic advice and Horacio Anselmi and Pablo Berri have worked on his physical preparation.

He previously worked with Javier Nalbandian, brother of former Argentine star David Nalbandian. Nalbandian coached him during the period when he made his Grand Slam breakthrough at Roland Garros in 2023, including his memorable first-round victory over No. 25 seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

How much has Thiago Tirante earned in prize money?

Thiago Tirante has earned more than $2 million in career prize money, including $714,023 earned during the 2026 season, according to the Rio Open’s 2026 player profile.

Advertisement

Prize-money figures can change throughout a season as a player advances through tournaments. His earnings have increased significantly alongside his rise in the rankings, particularly following his breakthrough performances.

What is Thiago Tirante’s ranking?

Thiago Tirante is ranked No. 50 in the PIF ATP Rankings as of August 14, 2026. The Argentine jumped 15 places this week after his recent results, reaching a new career-high position in the process.

Thiago Tirante during day three of the Cincinnati Open (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The rise marks another major step in his breakthrough 2026 season. Earlier in the year, he had already reached a career-best No. 52, but his latest ranking move pushed him into the Top 50 for the first time.

His climb has been fueled by several important results on the ATP Tour. He reached the semifinals in Houston, where he stunned top seed Ben Shelton, and later produced strong performances at Masters 1000 tournaments.

Thiago Tirante’s career highlights

World No. 1 junior in 2019: Tirante finished 2019 as the world’s No. 1 junior after an extraordinary end to the season. He won three major junior tournaments in three consecutive weeks — the Yucatan Cup, Eddie Herr and Orange Bowl — while winning his final 18 matches and 26 consecutive sets.

Advertisement

Roland Garros junior doubles champion — 2019: Tirante also won the boys’ doubles title at the 2019 French Open alongside Brazilian Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida. The pair did not drop a set during their run to the trophy.

First ATP Tour win — 2023: Tirante earned his first ATP-level victory at the 2023 French Open. After qualifying for the main draw, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, then ranked No. 25 in the world, in a four-set battle that lasted more than three hours.

First Top-10 victory — 2024: Tirante produced the biggest win of his career at the time in Bastad, defeating defending champion Andrey Rublev, then ranked No. 8. He went on to reach his first ATP Tour semifinal at the tournament.

Advertisement

Major Challenger success: Tirante has won six ATP Challenger titles, including trophies in Ambato in 2021, Morelos and Bogotá in 2023, Mexico City in 2024, and Córdoba and Szczecin in 2025.

2026 Houston semifinal: Tirante reached another ATP Tour semifinal in Houston in 2026, beating former champion and No. 9-ranked Ben Shelton along the way. It was his second ATP semifinal after Bastad in 2024.

Breakthrough at Masters 1000 events — 2026: Tirante enjoyed his strongest stretch at the Masters 1000 level in 2026, reaching the third round in Madrid and the fourth round in Rome. Those results helped push him to a new career-high ranking in the Top 60.

Advertisement

First Roland Garros third round — 2026: Tirante went further than ever before at the French Open in 2026, reaching the third round for the first time. His run was part of a season in which he continued to make significant progress on the ATP Tour.