Taylor Townsend’s profile: Age, height, career highlights, ranking and all about the tennis player

Taylor Townsend has built a remarkable career across singles and doubles, with major titles and a comeback that added a new chapter to her tennis story. But there is much more behind the American star's rise.

Taylor Townsend has built a career that stands out for its unusual combination of singles breakthroughs and sustained success in doubles. The American, born in Chicago, has been a fixture on the WTA Tour for more than a decade.

Her story includes an early rise as a junior, a return to the tour after becoming a mother, and a resurgence that took her to the top of the doubles rankings. She became world No. 1 in doubles in 2025.

In singles, she has also produced some of the most memorable moments of her career in recent seasons. From reaching the US Open fourth round twice to making her first WTA singles final in Austin, she remains a compelling figure.

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How old is Taylor Townsend?

Taylor Townsend is 30 years old. The American tennis player was born on April 16, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois, and has been competing professionally since 2012.

Taylor Townsend on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

She made an early impression on the international scene as a junior, winning the Australian Open girls’ singles and doubles titles in 2012. She also became the first American since Gretchen Rush in 1982 to finish a season as the ITF junior world No. 1.

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How tall is Taylor Townsend?

Taylor Townsend is 5-foot-7 (1.70 meters) tall. She is a left-handed player who uses a two-handed backhand and is known for an aggressive all-court style, with her forehand, net game and slice among her strengths.

Her game has made her particularly effective in doubles, where quick reactions, court positioning and attacking the net are crucial. That skill set has helped her become one of the most successful doubles players of her generation.

Who is Taylor Townsend’s coach?

Taylor Townsend is coached by Roger Tyzzer.

Her partnership with Tyzzer has accompanied one of the most productive periods of her career, particularly in doubles. She has continued to compete at the highest level alongside Katerina Siniakova while also making progress in singles.

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Her coaching team has been part of her comeback and development since returning to professional tennis after maternity leave. She gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021, and returned to competition in April 2022.

How much has Taylor Townsend earned in prize money?

Taylor Townsend has earned more than $9.2 million in career prize money. ESPN’s latest available career statistics list her earnings at $9,215,064, including $663,189 during the 2026 season at the time of its update.

Her earnings have accelerated considerably in recent seasons, reflecting her success in both singles and doubles. ESPN lists more than $2.1 million in prize money for 2025 alone, while she earned more than $1.57 million in 2024.

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The majority of her biggest recent financial gains have come alongside her doubles success. Her 2025 season included Grand Slam victories, WTA 1000 titles and her rise to the top of the doubles rankings.

What is Taylor Townsend’s ranking?

Taylor Townsend is currently ranked No. 2 in the WTA doubles rankings. She previously reached No. 1 in doubles on July 28, 2025, becoming the first mother in WTA history to reach the top of the doubles rankings.

Taylor Townsend during day three of the Cincinnati Open (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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In singles, her career-high ranking is No. 46, which she reached in August 2024. Her singles ranking has fluctuated since then, with the WTA noting a No. 72 position during the 2026 French Open period.

The contrast between her singles and doubles rankings reflects the different trajectories of her career. While she has remained a dangerous singles competitor, her greatest consistency and biggest titles have come in doubles.

Taylor Townsend’s career highlights

Junior world No. 1 — 2012: Townsend won both the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open and finished the season as the world’s No. 1 junior. She became the first American to achieve that year-end ranking since Gretchen Rush in 1982.

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First WTA main-draw appearance — 2013: Townsend received a wildcard into the Indian Wells main draw and recorded her first Top-100 victory by defeating No. 57 Eva Hrdinova. That same year, she reached her first WTA doubles final in Washington, partnering Eugenie Bouchard.

First Grand Slam breakthrough — 2014: At just 18, Townsend reached the third round of the French Open. According to the WTA, she was the youngest woman to reach the Roland Garros third round since Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 2009.

Career-high singles ranking — 2018: Townsend climbed to No. 61 in the WTA singles rankings in July 2018. She also won three WTA singles titles that season and finished the year at No. 74.

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US Open breakthrough — 2019: Townsend produced one of the biggest singles wins of her career at the US Open, defeating No. 4 seed Simona Halep after saving a match point in the second round. She eventually reached the fourth round, her best Grand Slam singles result at the time.

Return after motherhood — 2022: Townsend returned to competitive tennis in April 2022 following maternity leave. Later that year, she reached the US Open doubles final alongside Caty McNally.

Wimbledon doubles champion — 2024: Townsend won her first Grand Slam women’s doubles title at Wimbledon with Katerina Siniakova. The pair defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the final. She also reached the WTA Finals doubles final that year.

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Australian Open doubles champion — 2025: Townsend and Siniakova added another major title in Melbourne, winning the Australian Open women’s doubles championship. Townsend also reached the fourth round of the US Open in singles for the second time in her career.

Doubles world No. 1 — 2025: On July 28, 2025, Townsend became the first mother in WTA history to reach No. 1 in the doubles rankings. She spent eight weeks at the top during the season.

2026 doubles dominance: Townsend and Siniakova have continued their success in 2026, winning the Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid WTA 1000 titles before adding another Grand Slam at Roland Garros. The pair also qualified for the 2026 WTA Finals on August 14, becoming the first doubles team to secure a place at the season-ending tournament.

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