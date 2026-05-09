Sinner matches Federer’s longest Masters winning streak record after victory in Rome Open

Jannik Sinner moved one step closer to the record books at the Rome Open by defeating Sebastian Ofner, equaling Roger Federer's longest career winning streak in Masters 1000 events.

Jannik Sinner remains steadfast in his quest for a maiden Rome Open title, defeating Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 32. With this victory, the Italian world number one extended his dominant run across the ATP Masters 1000 circuit, matching an impressive record held by Roger Federer.

By securing the win over Ofner in the Round of 64, Sinner has officially matched Federer’s mark of 29 consecutive victories in Masters 1000 events. He will have the opportunity to surpass the Swiss legend on Monday, May 11, when he faces the winner of the match between Alexei Popyrin and Jakub Mensik.

Currently, Novak Djokovic holds the absolute historical record for the longest Masters winning streak, having secured 31 consecutive wins in 2011 and another 30 between 2014 and 2015. If Sinner reaches the semifinals in Rome, he could potentially stand alone at the top of that list.

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Sinner aims for the Career Golden Masters

The Italian is on the verge of rewriting tennis history in the Eternal City. Beyond the winning streak, Sinner is chasing a milestone that would see him join the most elite company in the sport’s history. Should he claim the trophy this week, Sinner would achieve the Career Golden Masters—winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at least once.

The historic run continues 💪@janniksin defeats Ofner to tie Federer for third-longest ATP Masters 1000 winning streak since the series began in 1990 👏@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI26 pic.twitter.com/dhrjrOBqwr — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 9, 2026

To date, Djokovic is the only player to have achieved this feat, doing so twice. The 24-time Grand Slam champion first completed the set in 2018 at Cincinnati and repeated the achievement at the same venue in 2020.

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Ending a national drought

Sinner also carries the hopes of the home crowd as he looks to make Italian history. If he captures the title, he will become the first Italian man to win in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976, ending a half-century wait for a homegrown champion at the Foro Italico.