Jannik Sinner voices frustration over Roland Garros prize money

Jannik Sinner is gearing up for his debut at the Italian Open with an eye toward Roland Garros, but the Italian star made headlines off the court as he vented his frustrations to the media regarding the current state of tournament prize money.

Jannik Sinner is gearing up for his quest to secure another clay-court title this season. Following his first two trophies on the dirt, the world No. 1 has his sights set on the Italian Open, while anticipation continues to build for his run at Roland Garros.

Ahead of the season’s second Grand Slam, Sinner weighed in on the burgeoning controversy surrounding the Roland Garros prize money distribution. “It’s about respect. We don’t feel it. We’re disappointed. We give more than we receive, not just the top players, but all tennis players,” Sinner stated.

The backlash began last week after Roland Garros officials published the prize pool breakdown for the various rounds and for those who secured a spot in the tournament’s main draw.

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While Sinner aims to chase Novak Djokovic’s Career Golden Masters record in Rome, the tennis world remains fixed on the developing labor tension. Sinner is far from the only high-profile star to voice a grievance regarding the French Open’s financial decisions.

Jannik Sinner celebrates a point vs Cameron Norrie.

Why is the Roland Garros prize money causing a stir?

A perfect storm of circumstances has created a rift in the tennis world, as players remain vocal about their dissatisfaction with the French Open organization’s plans for the upcoming edition.

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Here are the five key factors fueling the fire:

The players are angry for several reasons: Roland Garros has increased the prize money by almost 9% compared to last year, but here’s what sparked the anger. They consider it insufficient. Nobody notified them or contacted them to discuss the potential increase.

The Slams only distribute 13-15% of their profits, which they consider unfair (the ATP distributes 22%). They are demanding maternity, injury, and pension insurance, which they currently lack. They want to sit down with the four Slams to negotiate this. They say the players are very angry at not being consulted on anything related to the distribution of Slam prize money, arguing that a 13-15% distribution like the current one is not enough (in other sports, it starts at 30%).

Sabalenka joins the fray

Another titan of the sport has entered the conversation. Aryna Sabalenka was even more blunt in her assessment of the Roland Garros pay structure, escalating the rhetoric significantly.

“I think at some point we will boycott it [Roland Garros], yeah. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to fight for our rights,“ Sabalenka told the media ahead of her debut at the Italian Open.

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